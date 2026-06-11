Cebu awards cash incentives to CP-Gifts scholars

THE Cebu Provincial Government has awarded cash incentives and commemorative plaques to graduates of the Cebu Province-Grants Intended for Tertiary Students (CP-Gifts) program who achieved Latin honors, recognizing their outstanding academic performance and dedication to their studies.

A total of 49 scholars from the first batch of graduates from Cebu Normal University and Madridejos Community College received the awards during a recognition ceremony held at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on June 9, 2026.

The incentives represent a total provincial investment of P255,000 in support of academic excellence among Cebuano students.

Among the recipients, two Summa Cum Laude graduates received P10,000 each, while 47 Magna Cum Laude graduates were awarded P5,000 each. All awardees also received wooden plaques in recognition of their achievements.

The initiative marks a significant milestone for the CP-Gifts program, as it is the first time the Provincial Government has provided financial rewards to scholars who graduated with academic distinctions.

Provincial officials said the recognition aims to celebrate student achievement, encourage academic excellence, and inspire other scholars to pursue outstanding performance in their studies.

The Provincial Government is also preparing to recognize additional CP-Gifts scholars from other state universities and colleges.

Provincial School Board Focal Person Christopher Baricuatro said the release of incentives for the next batch is pending the completion of academic evaluations and verification of final honors classifications.

Baricuatro said the province is awaiting the submission of final grades and academic records to determine whether graduates qualify for Magna Cum Laude or Summa Cum Laude distinctions before organizing another recognition event.

The CP-Gifts program provides educational assistance to students enrolled in public higher education institutions and requires beneficiaries to maintain a general weighted average of at least 85 percent.

Provincial leaders reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining the incentive program as part of broader efforts to promote educational achievement, reward academic excellence, and help ease the financial burden on deserving Cebuano youth pursuing higher education. (Zandy Oyao, CNU Intern)