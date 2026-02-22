Cebu bags $1B Qatari investment

QATAR-BASED investment group JTA International Investment Holding (JTA) has committed to invest at least $3 billion in the Philippines, with $1 billion earmarked for Cebu.

The investment pledge was disclosed by Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) immediate past president consul Enunina Mangio, who described the commitment as a direct outcome of a trade mission to Qatar last November.

“Allow me to announce that they promised to invest in our country a minimum of $3 billion. And right now in Cebu, there is already a firm commitment of $1 billion,” Mangio said on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

She said the investment marks the most successful trade mission outcome during her term, noting that concrete commitments came just months after the Qatar visit.

Focus on Cebu projects

JTA chairman and chief executive Dr. Amir Ali Salemi confirmed the group’s strong interest in the Philippines, particularly Cebu, where two initial projects are being lined up.

The company is initially exploring investments in a large-scale residential development and a tourism-oriented project.

“We are a multi-sector investment holding company active in energy, real estate, theme parks, healthcare and tourism,” Salemi said. “In Cebu, we already see two big opportunities — residential and a tourism. We hope to start with these projects.”

Salemi was in Cebu on Saturday to witness the official appointment of engineer Juan Vito Genson as JTA’s representative in the Philippines.

Salemi added that JTA intends to work with local partners in all its Philippine ventures to generate jobs and strengthen domestic participation.

“We see the Philippines as a highly attractive investment destination due to its young and skilled workforce, improving infrastructure and pro-business reforms,” he said.

Multi-sector investor

Established in 2010 in Qatar, JTA has investments across energy, infrastructure, technology, health, transportation, health, sports and wellbeing, education, information technology, entertainment and innovation, fashion, real estate, tourism, food and agriculture in both emerging and developed markets. The firm said it already has a presence in over 50 countries.

Eric Ng Mendoza, chairman of the Philippine-Qatar Business Council, said the partnership goes beyond financing.

“JTA positions itself not merely as a financier but as a value-adding global partner that understands local markets and collaborates to mitigate risks,” Mendoza said. “This represents the deepening of economic bridges between the Philippines and the State of Qatar.”

Salemi said the Philippines stands out among Southeast Asian markets where JTA already has a presence, including Indonesia and Singapore.

“In other countries, we invested in one project after several years. But here in the Philippines, we see many interesting big projects. We already started two in Cebu,” he said.

Boost to jobs

Engineer Juan Vito Genson, newly appointed JTA country representative, said projects will undergo strict qualification based on company guidelines and site validation before funding is finalized.

Genson will oversee strategic partnerships, coordinate with government and private sector stakeholders, and support the company’s planned investments and expansion initiatives in the Philippines.

JTA said it intends to work closely with national and local government units, regulatory agencies and local partners to ensure compliance with international standards, environmental sustainability principles and corporate social responsibility practices.

The initial phase of investments is targeted for rollout in the third quarter of the year, subject to regulatory approvals and final project evaluations. Specific projects, locations and investment amounts will be disclosed at a later date.

BOI Cebu chief Floreza Alpuerto also expressed BOI’s readiness to assist potential projects in securing incentives under the Strategic Investment Priority Plan, particularly for investment-ready ventures.

Business leaders welcomed the development, citing the strong presence of Filipino workers in Qatar — estimated at around 600,000 — as a foundation for deeper economic ties.

Mangio said PCCI will continue facilitating partnerships to ensure that foreign investments translate into technology transfer, job creation and long-term economic gains.

“Not only are investors protected by our laws, they are also supported by the business community,” she said. / KOC