Cebu bamboo industry eyes growth

THE bamboo industry in Central Visayas is looking to expand its commercial potential through sustainable construction, enterprise development, and stronger links between local producers and buyers.

The Cebu Bamboo Industry Development Council, in partnership with the Departments of Trade and Industry (DTI), Agriculture (DA), Science and Technology (DOST), and Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), convened industry stakeholders at the Central Visayas Regional Bamboo Congress 2026 on Oct. 15 at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

With the theme “Bamboo Beyond Borders,” the congress brought together policymakers, industry leaders, agricultural experts, business owners,

construction professionals, and community representatives to explore opportunities to develop bamboo into a competitive and sustainable industry.

Cebu Gov. Pamela S. Baricuatro said bamboo could help generate livelihoods, create business opportunities, and address environmental challenges, particularly in rural communities.

She said expanding the industry could support climate-resilient infrastructure using locally available materials while helping address rural poverty and ecological vulnerability.

Industry leaders also emphasized the need to move bamboo beyond its traditional use as a rural resource and develop it into a commercially viable commodity that can generate economic activity across local communities.

Technical experts and government officials presented projects and applications aimed at expanding the industry’s market potential, including the Bamboo Carbon PH Project, which explores the role of bamboo plantations in carbon capture and climate change mitigation.

Discussions also covered bamboo’s structural strength, durability, and potential for sustainable construction. Presenters highlighted engineered bamboo as an alternative to conventional materials such as steel and timber, citing its potential cost and environmental advantages.

For micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the congress offered insights into opportunities to tap into growing demand for environmentally friendly products.

The event also provided a venue for local growers, processors, and investors to establish supply connections and explore business partnerships.

Organizers said stronger links between farm-level producers and commercial buyers would help build a more stable bamboo value chain in Central Visayas.

The council aims to bring together government policy, academic research, and private investment to expand local manufacturing, establish quality standards, and position Central Visayas as a hub for sustainable bamboo innovations.

The industry’s growth, however, will depend on translating these initiatives into viable businesses, reliable supply networks, and products that meet market requirements. / ABC