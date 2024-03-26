Cebu bans for 45 days entry of live birds from Leyte

THE Cebu Provincial Government put on temporary hold the entry of live birds from the province of Leyte for 45 days to deter the spread of Avian Influenza.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued on Monday, March 25, 2024, Executive Order 6, series of 2024, which regulates the entry of live poultry, game fowl, wild birds, pigeon, and pet birds from Leyte.

The entry of live birds either poultry or non-poultry, including day-old chicks, pullet, ducks, quails, game fowl, pigeons, and pet birds from Leyte is banned until May 9, 2024.

Garcia also regulated the entry of poultry products from Leyte subject to existing laws and regulations. (EHP)