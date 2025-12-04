Cebu barista unravels the mystical layers of matcha

Cebu barista unravels the mystical layers of matchaThere was a time when green drinks didn’t exactly make people curious. Then matcha appeared, changing everything. Today, it has become a staple in Cebu, inspiring masterclasses, tastings and even dedicated café crawls. One can debate whether a cup is grassy, creamy or somewhere in between, but once you start learning to identify the different types of matcha, it’s hard to stop.

In a SunStar Lifestyle feature exploring matcha’s appeal, Cebu-based barista Jed Saldon joined the anniversary celebration of But First, Coffee on Nov. 22, 2025, at AyalaMalls Central Bloc, Cebu IT Park, Cebu City, for an intimate matcha class. What started as a simple introduction to the vibrant green powder quickly evolved into a deep dive into its complexity, preparation techniques and health benefits.

Understanding matcha powders

“Each matcha has different flavor notes, like coffee with many variations,” Jed explained. “Some people don’t like the grassy taste and want something less bitter. Tennouzan is less bitter, more umami, and already sweeter when you drink it. It’s really good with lattes — you don’t even have to add syrup.”

Tennouzan is a strong, full-bodied matcha with rich flavors like roasted seeds, cocoa and a hint of cream. It’s best enjoyed thick to bring out all its flavors, since brewing it too thin can make it bitter.

He also highlighted the difference between ceremonial and culinary matcha.

“Culinary matcha is used for baking, making sauces, and cooking. Using it can be tricky because it’s very bitter and doesn’t pair well with syrup. The matcha taste will be stronger than the syrup, so people end up adding a lot of sugar — which isn’t healthy. With high-grade matcha, it boosts your energy. If you drink coffee, your energy goes up, then after four hours it goes down. With matcha, your energy can last up to eight hours.”

During the masterclass, Jed introduced semidori powder, a light and versatile matcha perfect for pairing with fruits and citrus. Using a strawberry matcha latte as an example, he said, “Each matcha has a complex flavor. I paired the semidori with strawberry jam during the masterclass, which is a really good combination.”

The whisking, ratios

Jed also demonstrated the proper way to whisk matcha, emphasizing the ritual behind the preparation. “People think circular motion is enough, but the proper method is up and down for 30 seconds, then 20 seconds in an M or W motion to bring up the crema. That’s when the aroma comes out. Then you swirl to smoothen the texture of the crema,” he explained.

He shared practical tips about ratios as well. “It depends on the matcha you’re using. Five grams is the standard for whisking, and every gram of matcha powder is 10 ml of water. Some high-grade matcha can have three grams, and people add 30 ml. Usually, Japanese people drink it with water to taste the umami, which gives the full body of the matcha itself.”

Beyond flavor and ritual, matcha is a powerhouse of health benefits. “Matcha can have many benefits, like anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties,” Jed noted. “That’s why older people in Japan drink matcha for strong bones. That’s why they live longer there,” he said with a laugh.

Learning from friends, masters

Jed’s love for matcha began in the most unassuming way at a friend’s house. “The first time I drank matcha was at a friend’s house. Her father introduced some rituals, and that was the first time I really heard about matcha. It started simply with water and matcha, and from that drink, I began learning more, reading articles, and exploring it further.” Back then, matcha was already more popular than coffee, and Jed knew he had found something worth diving into.

His curiosity didn’t stop there. A Japanese friend later introduced him to high-grade matcha, teaching him about the nuances that separate ceremonial quality from the everyday powder. “He said something about drinking matcha being a whole-body fulfillment,” Jed recalled. That insight stuck with him, shaping not just his palate but his approach to beverages as a craft.

Hailing from Dipolog, Mindanao, Jed has always been drawn to local flavors. In Cebu, he found a playground for his creativity, experimenting with ways to elevate flavors and even pair savory ingredients with cocktails or mocktails. His culinary curiosity reflects a broader philosophy: drinks can be as complex and innovative as food, with layers that surprise and delight.

Now, as a representative of his school in a culinary mixology competition in Cebu, Jed is putting his ideas into action. He’s developing a lineup of inventive drinks that blend tradition with experimentation, sweetness with savory, and ritual with science. This tells the story of the matcha and of a young barista who sees it not just as a drink, but as an experience.

For Jed who is now working for Atelier Matcha, teaching matcha in front of curious observers was him being both a student and a matcha enthusiast.

“I hope someday I can bring it to Cebu. I hope someday I can bring up some of the real rituals of making matcha. Taking that certificate would take five to six years,” he shared, noting how much he is hoping to achieve it too. As rich and dynamic as matcha, Jed brings innovation to everything he does.