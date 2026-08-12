Cebu-based Asian College of Technology makes school payments easier

FOR students and parents in Cebu, settling school-related payments can often mean more than simply paying a bill. Long travel times to campus, queues at cashier counters, and the need to visit multiple locations for different school requirements can make routine transactions time-consuming and costly, especially for parents and guardians juggling work and other responsibilities.

Recognizing these challenges, Cebu-based Asian College of Technology (ACT) is making school payments more accessible and convenient through its partnership with GCash, giving students and families more ways to settle tuition and other school-related fees without relying solely on traditional in-person transactions.

Through GCash Bills Pay, students and parents can pay tuition, school supplies, books, and other school-related fees anytime and anywhere using the GCash app. Meanwhile, Scan to Pay enables students to make cashless payments directly on campus using their mobile phones, helping reduce queues and make transactions at school faster and more seamless.

Together, these solutions help address common payment challenges faced by Cebuano students and families by reducing the need to travel to campus, wait in long lines, or make multiple trips just to complete school-related transactions.

“When you send your children to a school that has ‘technology’ in its name, you actually follow through with that promise of being able to provide them with the latest technology. With this partnership, we’re extending that commitment beyond the classroom by helping ACT make school fee payments faster, more convenient, and more secure for both students and families,” shared Tania Padilla, Head of Visayas & Mindanao Regional Business Unit of G-Xchange, Inc, the mobile wallet operator of GCash.

The partnership also expands students’ options for managing tuition costs through Study Now, Pay Later, a financing program offered by Fuse Financing, the lending arm of GCash. The program provides students with an alternative way to manage tuition payments, particularly when immediate payment may pose a financial challenge.

More than simply introducing new payment channels, the partnership reflects ACT and GCash shared efforts to make everyday transactions more responsive to the needs of local communities. By bringing digital payment and financing solutions closer to students and their families, the initiative supports ACT’s move toward a more digitally enabled campus while helping make education-related transactions more efficient and inclusive.

As more educational institutions embrace digital-first operations, partnerships such as this demonstrate how financial technology can help address practical challenges in education—from reducing time spent on payment transactions to giving families greater flexibility in managing school expenses.

For more information, visit https://www.gcash.com. (SPONSORED CONTENT)