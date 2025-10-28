Cebu-based band marks milestone

ALT-FOLK Rock band Oh! Caraga held its first-ever solo concert, “Bagani sa Gugma,” on Oct. 24, 2025, at the Atlantic Hall, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, highlighting its advocacy for Bisaya music and culture.

The show marked a major milestone for the group after years of performing in festivals and national tours. The full-length show featured 23 songs from their two albums, Way Sukod (2019) and Bagani (2025), accompanied by a string quartet and a full production team. Guests Bisaya artists were also featured in the concert.

Formed by pioneering Vispop (Visayan Pop) songwriters from the Caraga region, its core lineup includes brothers Kenneth and Adam Corvera, and Sherwin Fugoso. Aandy Valentine, Jeff Escarda, Clarence Mongado and P. Lopez complete the lineup. / JMT