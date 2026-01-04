Cebu-based chocolate maker expands into U.S.

THE Chocolate Chamber’s expansion into the U.S. market is expected to lift earnings for Philippine cacao farmers as overseas demand grows for premium, traceable beans.

The Cebu-based company has entered the U.S. through the establishment of The Chocolate Chamber LLC in California, enabling direct exports of Philippine cacao beans and finished products to American buyers.

The expansion builds on a months-long Chocolate Heritage Trunk Show across New York, California, Las Vegas and Utah, which introduced U.S. consumers to Filipino cacao through tastings, pop-ups and cultural events.

While the tour raised brand visibility abroad, Raquel Choa, founder of The Chocolate Chamber, in an interview said its impact is increasingly being felt at origin.

Premium, story-driven product

She said by positioning Filipino cacao as a premium, story-driven product rather than a bulk commodity, the company is shifting farmer compensation toward quality metrics such as fermentation standards and traceability, allowing growers to capture higher value per kilogram and secure more stable purchasing relationships.

The U.S. push also unlocked a manufacturing partnership in Utah that will locally produce chocolates using the company’s proprietary formulations, beginning with its “Taste of Seven” collection inspired by Filipino cacao folklore.

Despite overseas production, cacao sourcing will remain rooted in the Philippines, supporting sustained demand for beans grown in and around Cebu as the brand scales, she said.

“Our goal is to put Philippine cacao on the global map—not just as an ingredient, but as a heritage product,” said Choa, adding that the U.S. structure allows the firm to export raw beans while processing and distributing finished chocolate closer to key markets. The company earlier set up a distribution hub in Singapore to serve Asian markets.

Cacao production

Government data show the Philippines produces about 10,000 to 12,000 metric tons of cacao beans annually, well below domestic and export demand, with industry groups estimating a supply gap of more than 20,000 tons. Cacao farming is concentrated in Mindanao, with growing pockets in the Visayas, including Cebu and Bohol. Despite its modest scale, Philippine cacao has gained traction among artisanal makers for flavor profiles often described as fruity, nutty and less bitter.

The Chocolate Chamber plans to source an additional five metric tons of beans in 2026 for its U.S. operations, a conservative target compared with pre-pandemic inquiries of five to eight tons per month, Choa said. The company operates a hybrid model, exporting Philippine-grown beans while supplying cacao to small-batch chocolate makers in the U.S., including partners in Utah and California. Its products, ranging from traditional tablea to craft chocolate bars, are available in select U.S. specialty outlets and tasting venues.

The expansion also comes as policymakers and investors renew focus on cacao as a priority crop alongside coffee, with programs covering seedling distribution, intercropping and farmer training. Choa, a founding regional chair of the Philippine Cacao Industry Council, said contract-growing arrangements with cooperatives now cover about 200 hectares, though output remains vulnerable to typhoons and extreme weather.

To support growers, the company ties portions of overseas sales to replanting and community aid, including assistance to farmer-members affected by recent earthquakes and flooding in Cebu.

With global chocolate demand expected to keep rising and premium buyers increasingly focused on traceability and origin, exporters see room for Philippine cacao to grow—provided supply constraints and farm productivity challenges are addressed.

More pop-ups in 2026

Looking ahead, Choa said The Chocolate Chamber plans additional U.S. pop-ups and wider distribution in 2026, anchored on partnerships and localized manufacturing. There will be pop-ups in Utah, Los Angeles, New York and Las Vegas.

Choa said during the second quarter of next year, The Chocolate Chamber will host pop-up activations at Chelsea Market and curate a cacao beverage station in collaboration with the Philippine Mission to the United Nations, engaging both diplomatic and public audiences. / KOC