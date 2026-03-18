Cebu-based law firm warns of impersonation

A LOCAL law firm has alerted the public after a suspected organized group allegedly impersonated its office to send fraudulent demand letters to foreign clients.

Lawyer Khen Aquino, founding partner of Aquino Gaviola Cavalida Law, said in a phone interview that the firm received multiple messages in early February from concerned foreigners verifying the legitimacy of letters they received.

“They were addressed to them, with their names and addresses. Apparently, it’s from our firm, but with a different logo and a fake partner named Thomas Laragan,” Aquino said.

The scammers reportedly created a website nearly identical to the law firm’s, changing only the domain name, and used the firm’s real address and contact details.

The motive appears to be phishing or extortion, Aquino said, though investigation is ongoing.

“So far, six people have reached out to us in the United States. It’s concerning because they made it look completely legitimate,” he added.

The firm has issued a public advisory and plans to report the matter to the Philippine National Police Cybercrime Group.

Aquino warned that other law firms, businesses, or public figures could also be targeted, noting that organized groups often replicate logos and websites to carry out similar schemes. (ABC)