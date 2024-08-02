Cebu-based PH dragon boat team gears up for world championships

ITALY – The Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS) is at the peak of preparations to defend the country’s title in the paradragon division of the 14th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) Club Crew World Dragon Boat Championships in Ravenna, Italy on Sept. 3-8.

“We are at the peak of our training program now, and by next week we will be implementing a polarized training program to prevent injury and maximize our training program routines,” PADS co-founder and team manager JP Maunes said in a message to the Philippine News Agency on Thursday.

The Cebu-based Philippine dragon team has 35 members, 28 of whom defended their paradragon boat category title in Sarasota, Florida, in 2022. The team won the championship in Thailand in 2019.

Maunes said the paradragon division has attracted about 12 competing countries from only six clubs two years ago.

A total of 270 clubs all over the world will participate in the biennial meet to be held at the Standiana Regatta Course, which is famous for having held rowing events since 1873.

The PADS delegation will arrive in Italy on Aug. 26 and will directly proceed to their camp in Ravenna, Italy.

Maunes attributed the team’s preparation to the PADS’ sports and rehab science team headed by Dr. Lohindren Adorable. / Alona Cochon/PNA