Cebu-based PH quints shine in World Youth tilt

GAME Changer Pilipinas made an impressive debut in the recently-concluded World Youth Championship when it finished 2nd runner-up in both 14-Under and 12-Under competitions on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, at the UWC South East Asia gym in Singapore.

The Cebu-based Game Changer Basketball Academy team, under coach Franz Dysam, demolished Greatness Basketball Singapore, 79-53, to take the 2nd runner-up honors.

Josh Therence Saga led the Cebunos’ offensive against Greatness Basketball with 40 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals, and five assists. Saga’s performance made him the Best Player of the Game. He was also named a member of the tournament’s Mythical Five.

In the 12-under battle for 2nd runner-up, Game Changer overwhelmed host country’s Hope of Basketball team, 83-27.

Kyrie Franz Dysam scored 20 points and made six assists, three rebounds, and two steals for the Cebuanos. Dysam was likewise named Best Player of the Game.

The two teams arrived from Singapore on Monday, Aug. 12, and welcomed by their proud parents at the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

Other members of the 14-under team are Zach Xavier Natividad, Kristian Niño Sala, Ian Ng, Jun Qian, Kyden Lim, and Gabriel Ocaña.

Completing the 12-under lineup, which was also under the mentorship of coach Dysam, are Jayden Chuh, Seth Allan Lorena, Amir Aiden Cantiveros, Calvin Jherome Mendoza, and Aythaan Muñoz. / LBG