Cebu-based properties headline PDIC e-bidding of VisMin lots on May 20–21

PRIME residential and agricultural lots in Cebu are set to anchor the upcoming electronic public bidding (e-bidding) of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) on May 20–21, 2026, offering buyers access to foreclosed assets from closed banks.

In a statement, PDIC said at least 10 properties located in Cebu City, Naga City, and San Fernando will be among the highlights of the two-day sale, positioning Cebu as the focal point of the offering across the Visayas and Mindanao.

The agency will open bid submissions at 9 a.m. on May 20, with the deadline set at 1 p.m. on May 21. Bid opening will follow at 2 p.m. on the same day.

All properties will be offered exclusively through PDIC’s online portal, allowing prospective buyers to participate remotely in a fully digital and transparent bidding process.

PDIC said the Cebu assets are located in areas with strong investment potential, citing the region’s expanding industries, infrastructure developments, and growing employment base. Cebu City remains a key economic and tourism hub in Central Visayas, while Naga City continues to develop as an industrial center in southern Cebu. Meanwhile, San Fernando is emerging as a suburban growth area within Metro Cebu.

Beyond Cebu, PDIC will also auction off 25 additional properties across several provincial markets, including Agusan del Norte, Bohol, Iloilo, South Cotabato, and Southern Leyte.

Interested bidders may access the full catalogue, property details, and bidding requirements through the PDIC e-bidding portal. / KOC