Cebu-based pugs draw inspiration from Jerusalem’s triumph

BIG Yellow pugs Anthony Gilbuela and Rhonvex Capuloy have drawn inspiration on World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem’s recent win in Japan for their upcoming assignments in the “Land of the Rising Sun.”

Gilbuela is set to face former amateur standout Shunpei Odagiri in an eight-rounder on April 20, 2024 at the Edion Arena in Osaka, while Capuloy will face undefeated prospect Kaishu Harada in an eight-round bout on May 14, 2024 at thr Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

“It (Jerusalem’s win) was a huge boost. Pinoy boxers really were relieved after that win,” Big Yellow Gym head coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora told SunStar Cebu. “I think our bad luck in Japan has ended.”

Jerusalem ended the Philippines’ slump against Japanese fighters last March 31, 2024 after dethroning highly-touted Japanese champion Yudai Shigeoka via split decision to win the World Boxing Council (WBC). He also ended the country’s four-month drought of world champions.

Gilbuela is a brave and tough warrior who has a fan-friendly style and is looking to bounce back after suffering a ninth-round knockout loss to Pinoy prospect Lorenz Dumam-ag last Dec. 15, 2023 in General Santos City.

The 24-year-old Odagiri just turned pro in 2022 and won all three of his fights - defeating the likes of Jonathan Almacen, Lerdchai Chaiyawed and Parinya Kaikanha.

The 28-year-old Gilbuela is 7-4-2 with two knockouts, while Odagiri is 3-0 with two knockouts.

Meanwhile, Capuloy just fought a regional title fight last Jan. 20, 2024 in South Korea. He settled to a controversial technical draw with Zhi Gang Zhang in a WBC Far East super featherweight title fight.

The 27-year-old Capuloy is one of the best prospects from the Cebu-based Big Yellow Boxing Gym. Capuloy is 11-2-2 with eight knockouts, while Harada is 4-0 with two knockouts. / EKA