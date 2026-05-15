Cebu begins repairing 13 bridges damaged by major earthquake

Summary:

Cebu Province has launched the P253.9 million repair of 13 bridges in the fourth and fifth districts seven months after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake caused significant infrastructure damage.

Provincial Engineering Office Head Hector Jamora attributed the construction delay to the need for ground stabilization following continuous aftershocks and the impact of Typhoon Tino in November 2025.

Three contractors are working simultaneously to complete the rehabilitation within six months, as part of Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s broader recovery plan to address P9.24 billion in physical damage.

SEVEN months after a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook northern Cebu, the Provincial Government has officially started repairing 13 damaged bridges. The vital construction projects are expected to take about six months to complete, bringing much-needed relief to local commuters and residents.

The repair work is now in full swing across the fourth and fifth districts of the province. Contracts were awarded to builders back in March to get the wheels turning as quickly as possible.

“Based on what we posted, these are the ones that were initially affected by the earthquake," said Provincial Engineering Office Head Hector Jamora. "There are 13 in total; nine are located in district 5, while there are four others in district 4.”

Why did the repairs take 7 months?

While the earthquake struck on September 30, 2025, full-scale construction could not start right away. Engineers needed to make sure the ground stopped moving before building permanent structures.

“We already had a timeline to start this, within the three months allotted for preparing the plans," Jamora explained to SunStar Cebu on Friday, May 15, 2026. "We also had to consider the continuous aftershocks, so our priority was to let the ground stabilize because there might be changes to the site, and we might have to revise the design.”

Aftershocks continued to rattle the region through early April 2026, including a notable magnitude 5.4 earthquake near Bogo City. Severe weather also slowed down the planning stages, including Typhoon Tino which hit the province on November 4, 2025.

Where the money is being spent

The Provincial Engineering Office has broken down the massive repair budget into different sets of bridges.

Four bridges are currently undergoing repairs with a combined cost of P94.2 million: Poblacion Borbon Bridge I: P38.9 million, Poblacion Borbon Bridge II: P7.2 million, Tabunan Bridges I and II (Borbon): P27 million and Calumboyan Bridge (Sogod): P21.1 million.

Another group of eight bridges will cost a total of P159.7 million to fix and these include Cabica Bridge (Borbon): P27.7 million, Cadaruhan Bridge (Borbon): P26.6 million, Poblacion–Suba Bridge (Daanbantayan): P33.3 million, Guadalupe Bridge (Bogo City): P20 million, Tabunok Bridge (Sogod): P18 million, Piyo Bridge (Tabogon): P16.8 million, Lamintak Bridge (Medellin): P11.4 million and Tagnucan Bridge (Borbon): P5.5 million

The road ahead for Cebu

To speed up the process, three different contractors—WTG, Lcting Construction, and Jfap—are working on the bridges at the same time.

"Based on their contracts, as they are working simultaneously, they should be able to finish within six months," Jamora said.

The bridge repairs are part of a larger three-year recovery plan, with the Cebu Provincial Government setting aside P708.1 million specifically for northern Cebu. Governor Pamela Baricuatro has emphasized a "Build Back Better and Smarter" strategy to fix the P9.24 billion in total physical damage across the province. More bridge repairs are already being planned for Aloguinsan, Ginatilan, and Compostela using the 2026 budget.