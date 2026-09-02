Cebu bets big on Eatof Summit to boost tourism, connectivity

CEBU is looking to capitalize on the 19th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation (Eatof) General Assembly, with discussions expected to focus on improving connectivity and attracting new investments to the province.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said in a media interview that the forum, which runs from Tuesday, Sept. 2, to Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, is expected to provide an avenue for discussions on strengthening air connectivity, including the potential for more direct international flights to Cebu, as well as opportunities to encourage investments and boost tourism-related business activity.

“Cebu is open for business. We welcome investors here in Cebu… We are hoping it would improve our tourism,” Baricuatro said.

Tourism cooperation

Cebu welcomed delegates to the 19th Eatof General Assembly, citing tourism cooperation, cultural exchange and sustainable development.

The international gathering brings together Eatof member regions, including Cebu Province, Philippines; Gangwon State, Republic of Korea; Tottori Prefecture, Japan; Töv Province, Mongolia; Sarawak, Malaysia; Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam; Luang Prabang Province, Laos; and Siem Reap Province, Cambodia.

Baricuatro identified potential areas for cooperation, including tourism and cultural exchanges, sports tourism, connectivity, investments, sustainable destination development and people-to-people exchanges.

Shared challenges

“As we meet today, we are reminded that the tourism landscape is constantly changing. Travelers are looking for more meaningful experiences. Communities are demanding greater benefits from tourism. Destinations are facing challenges brought by climate change, environmental pressures, connectivity and rapid development,” Baricuatro said.

“Through Eatof, we have a platform to learn from one another, share solutions, create partnerships and develop initiatives that can benefit our respective regions,” Baricuatro added.

Concrete programs

The Provincial Government expressed hope that the gathering would result not only in resolutions and agreements, but also in concrete programs, exchanges, investments and opportunities for local communities.

The Provincial Government said the assembly continues the work started during Cebu’s hosting of the Eatof Standing Committee Meeting in 2025, which helped prepare for the 19th General Assembly.

Regional connectivity

Meanwhile, Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco, in his congratulatory message, lauded Eatof for providing a platform for regions to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships and build bridges toward shared progress.

“We’ve always believed something about Cebu. We’re not just a place people visit. We’re a gateway. A gateway for East Asia,” Soco said.

“Our airport connects. Our ports connect. Our people connect. And I think that is really what Eatof is about too. Connection by building bridges between regions,” Soco added.

He added that the gathering will generate jobs, support communities and deepen cooperation across East Asia. / DPC