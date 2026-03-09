Cebu bets Borromeo, Smith turn heads in Miss Universe PH swimsuit shoot

The Miss Universe Philippines 2026 competition has begun unveiling its delegates through an official swimsuit photoshoot, with Cebu bets drawing attention on social media on Sunday, March 8. 2026.

Cebu Province’s Nicole Borromeo and Cebu City’s Apriel Smith showcased their looks in a white swimsuit featuring an asymmetrical one-shoulder design with sculptural cutouts along the waist.

The photos were released following the announcement that there will be no preliminary competition for this year’s pageant. Instead, the Miss Universe Philippines organization is introducing a sports challenge as part of its pre-pageant activities.

A series of events will roll out starting in March, leading up to the coronation night in May 2026. / JMT S