Cebu bettor wins P100M

A LONE bettor from Cebu City won the P100-million jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw on Tuesday night, March 17, 2026.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced on Wednesday, March 18, that the bettor matched the winning numbers: 29-52-49-55-25-09.

The winning ticket was purchased in Cebu City.

The winner has one year to claim the P100,331,631.91 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City. Failure to claim the prize within the given period will result in forfeiture.

Winnings exceeding P10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax.

Five other bettors matched five numbers and won P300,000 each.

Another 370 bettors matched four numbers and will receive P3,783.78 each, while 8,862 bettors matched three numbers and will get P100 each.

Ultra Lotto 6/58 draws are held every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

The PCSO urged the public to support its games, emphasizing that a significant portion of the revenue funds government charity programs. / PNA