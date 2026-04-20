Cebu biz group push 60-day truck ban lift

BUSINESS groups have proposed a 60-day synchronized lifting of truck bans across Metro Cebu from April 25 to June 25, 2026, to clear delivery backlogs and assess traffic conditions without restrictions.

The proposal is part of a broader push by industry stakeholders to address what they described as a worsening logistics crisis driven by fragmented local regulations and surging fuel costs.

In a joint position paper on Monday, April 20, 2026, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, City of Talisay Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Industry Inc., Lapu-Lapu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. and Supply Chain Management of the Philippines-Visayas Chapter warned that uncoordinated truck ban schedules across local government units (LGUs) have created a “logistical chokehold” that threatens economic stability in the region.

Rising fuel costs strain logistics

The groups pointed to a sharp spike in diesel prices — up by as much as 229 percent — which has significantly increased operating costs for transport firms. Fuel now accounts for around 65 percent of logistics expenses and 27 percent of total revenues, among the highest ratios in Southeast Asia.

These pressures have contributed to a nearly 10 percent rise in transport-related inflation, with higher delivery costs expected to push up prices of essential goods, including food, medicine and construction materials.

Patchwork rules slowing cargo movement

The situation has been exacerbated by inconsistent truck ban policies across Cebu City, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay and Consolacion. Trucks crossing city boundaries often face different restrictions, forcing them to idle for up to six to 10 hours daily.

Such delays disrupt delivery schedules, lead to penalties and force companies to deploy more vehicles to maintain operations — further increasing congestion and costs.

Call for coordinated reforms

Beyond the proposed moratorium, the groups are calling for harmonized truck ban schedules if restrictions are reinstated, as well as the creation of a Cebu Logistics Coordination Council to align policies among local government units and industry players.

They also recommended designated truck lanes, digital scheduling systems for cargo movement, incentives for off-peak deliveries and the development of regional logistics hubs to improve efficiency.

Threat to competitiveness

Business leaders warned that continued inefficiencies could weaken Cebu’s appeal to investors, who prioritize locations with reliable supply chains. They added that prolonged disruptions may increase the risk of stock shortages and undermine the region’s economic resilience.

“The current logistics framework is no longer sustainable,” the groups said, urging a unified and data-driven approach to transport policy to stabilize costs and ensure the steady flow of goods. / KOC