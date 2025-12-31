Cebu biz vows unity for 2026 recovery

Uneven sector recovery

Tourism, one of Cebu’s growth anchors, posted an uneven recovery. According to tourism data, arrivals from South Korea—historically the island’s largest international market—fell sharply early in the year amid capacity constraints, safety concerns and stiffer competition from regional destinations. Domestic tourism helped stabilize hotel occupancy after disasters, but overall momentum remained below pre-pandemic expectations.

“2025 was a shaky and uncertain year,” said Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mark Ynoc. “Calamities, rising costs and confidence issues discouraged investment and slowed demand.”

Ynoc said weak airport capacity outside Cebu, restrictive visa policies, bureaucratic immigration procedures, public safety concerns and fragmented global marketing undermined the country’s competitiveness as a destination.

“Tourism is a spark-plug industry,” he said. “When it slows, the impact ripples through airlines, hotels, retail, food services and even informal businesses.”

In real estate, confidence softened after calamities prompted households to divert spending toward home repairs and family support, while political noise and governance concerns added to investor caution. Developers said demand held up better in affordable and mid-market segments, but high-end projects saw slower take-up.

Concerns also intensified around the IT-BPM sector—one of Cebu’s largest employers—as industry leaders warned that automation and artificial intelligence could reduce headcount over the medium term. Skills mismatches between education and industry added to retraining costs for employers.

Still, pockets of resilience emerged. Many firms shifted focus from expansion to efficiency, digitalization and balance-sheet repair. Outside Metro Cebu, community-based enterprises opted to stabilize operations rather than retreat entirely.

“Growth in 2025 was not loud, but it was deliberate,” said Talisay Chamber of Commerce president Carl Cabusas. “It was a year of recalibration.”

Rebuilding, not rushing

Against this backdrop, business leaders see 2026 as a transition year—less about rapid expansion and more about rebuilding confidence, aligning strategies and strengthening economic linkages.

“Our outlook for 2026 is challenging, but opportunities are often hidden behind obstacles,” Ynoc said, noting that political uncertainty, climate volatility and weak investor sentiment are likely to persist.

Power demand in Cebu is rising by an estimated 150 megawatts annually, outpacing new capacity, while water security and logistics costs remain chronic constraints, he added.

Still, opportunities are emerging. Incentives for electric vehicles could spur local assembly and related industries, while Cebu’s strategic location supports the growth of data centers, logistics hubs and e-commerce. Manufacturing and high-value craftsmanship also remain viable as a weaker peso supports export competitiveness.

Local chambers plan to coordinate advocacy, trade promotion and disaster preparedness, align programs under platforms such as Cebu Business Month, and work more closely with local governments to improve ease of doing business, revise investment codes and prioritize infrastructure projects.

Business groups are also pushing supplier-acceleration and vendor-matching programs to integrate MSMEs into regional and global value chains, rather than leaving growth concentrated in economic zones.

“Growth going forward cannot rely on isolated firms or projects,” Yuvallos said. “It has to be ecosystem-driven.”

Measured optimism

Tourism operators are cautiously optimistic that 2026 will outperform 2025, supported by expanded air connectivity, a stronger meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) pipeline, and continued strength in domestic travel. Major regional and international events—particularly the Asean Tourism Forum in January 2026—along with the opening of new convention venues are expected to lift arrivals and spending.

Property developers also expect steadier conditions, supported by population inflows, education-driven migration and overseas Filipino workers, though growth is expected to remain measured, with a continued shift toward affordable and middle-income housing and greater transparency around climate and site risks.

“2026 will be about rebuilding trust rather than chasing aggressive expansion,” said Filipino Homes president Anthony Leuterio.

In IT-BPM and manufacturing, business leaders expect 2026 to mark the early phase of structural adjustment, with chambers urging accelerated reskilling and highlighting opportunities in higher-value services, data centers, logistics and export-oriented manufacturing.

Risks remain

Despite the more optimistic tone, business leaders cautioned that risks remain elevated, including climate volatility, infrastructure backlogs, power constraints and governance issues. High logistics costs and skills gaps continue to limit competitiveness.

Still, they said the shared experience of 2025 has created momentum for deeper collaboration between the private sector and government.

“We see 2026 not just as a year of growth, but as a chance to build economies that are locally grounded and future-ready,” Cabusas said.

“If we align strategies and speak with one voice, we can shape policies that support inclusive and resilient growth,” Yuvallos added. “For 2026, unity is no longer optional—it is the foundation for competitiveness and recovery.”

“It will be a rough ride,” Ynoc said. “But if we act decisively, 2026 can still lay the groundwork for more resilient and diversified growth.”

For Cebu’s business community, 2026 is shaping up not as a breakout year, but as a test of whether coordination—rather than fragmentation—will define the island’s next phase of growth.