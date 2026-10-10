Cebu blackouts stall studies

Drixie B. Pugahan / Mactan National High School

PERSISTENT rotational brownouts in residential areas across Cebu are now stretching into the evening, threatening student learning as many learners are forced to do their homework in the dark.

Students are bearing the brunt of the worsening Visayas power crisis at home. Dwindling operating reserves and a string of unexpected power plant outages have forced distribution utilities to implement emergency manual load dropping.

With outages hitting neighborhoods during peak study hours, many learners find it nearly impossible to finish assignments, review for exams, or access online learning portals. Educators and parents are raising the alarm that the lack of stable electricity at home is rapidly turning from a domestic inconvenience into a major academic barrier.

Without lights or internet connectivity, students either study by flashlight or candlelight in stifling heat, or leave their schoolwork undone.

For Jay Brayan Orongan, a Grade 12 student in the TechPro Track, the unpredictable blackouts have turned basic time management into a nightly battle.

“I had a hard time because of the brownouts. I couldn’t do my schoolwork properly because I needed electricity to charge my gadgets and access Wi-Fi. Whenever the power went out, everything stopped,” Orongan said.

“I stayed up until midnight to finish my work, but I still had to submit it at five in the morning. Because of the delay, I received a lower score,” he added.

Jee Dee Yllze Juntilla, a Grade 12 Academic Track student, said he pushes through despite the conditions.

“What I usually do during brownouts in order to continue studying is to force myself to study under these poor conditions, as I myself cannot do anything against it,” Juntilla said.

Michelle Anne Carillas, a Grade 11 Academic Track student and Supreme Student Learner Government president, said the power cuts did not heavily disrupt her own routine, but they created roadblocks for school organizations.

“As both a student and a student leader, I think the rotational brownouts did not affect me that much,” Carillas said.

The outages became a problem, however, when the student government tried to coordinate tasks.

“There was a time when we were supposed to have an online meeting with my co-officers. Some of them were not able to join on time because of the brownout. Because of that, it affected our schedule and the time we had for the meeting,” she said.