Cebu board member Yolanda Daan passes away

CEBU Provincial Board Member Yolanda Daan has passed away, her son, Talisay City Councilor Lester Daan, confirmed Friday morning, November 1, 2024.

"Rest in Peace Ma," Lester wrote, expressing gratitude for her dedication to family and public service.

“Amidst your challenged health, you went your way just to be with me when I filed for candidacy. Rest assured I will continue the cause we have been doing and we love doing, serving the people,” said the councilor.

"No more pain, Ma. I just find solace that you are now with Papa. Eternal rest with the Lord," he added. “Thank you and Farewell.”

According to a SunStar Cebu report published on June 5, 2019, Yolanda ranked first among the board members elected in the May 13 elections, securing 202,810 votes out of 431,872 registered voters in Cebu Province's first district.

She was first elected as a board member in 2016 and reelected in 2019. (CDF)