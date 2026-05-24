Cebu, Bohol battle high hiv burden

A LONG-TERM perspective on regional data highlights deep transmission patterns, sharp geographical disparities, and clinical retention gaps that challenge progress toward global health targets.

Central Visayas continues to witness a sustained public health challenge as a primary hub for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infections in the Philippines. Epidemiological data indicates that the regional caseload remains high due to enduring transmission trends and critical gaps in healthcare access. Although administrative restructuring in 2024 established the Negros Island Region — effectively moving Negros Oriental and Siquijor out of the regional cluster — the downsized Central Visayas, now comprising only Cebu and Bohol, still carries a heavy burden.

From the start of national tracking in January 1984 through March 2026, the region recorded 12,137 cumulative HIV cases, representing seven percent of the entire national total. This volume places the region securely among the top five highest-burden areas in the country, alongside the National Capital Region (NCR), Calabarzon, Central Luzon and the Davao Region.

Why it matters

While Metro Manila records the largest absolute number of infections, Central Visayas stands out as a remarkably persistent epicenter outside of Luzon. The true significance of the region’s crisis lies in its specific transmission mechanics. Nationwide, sexual contact remains the dominant mode of transmission, accounting for 96 percent (or 160,712 cases) of all historic infections, with male-to-male sexual contact representing the majority.

However, Central Visayas grapples with a distinct, highly concentrated sub-epidemic: a striking 99 percent of all needle-sharing transmission cases nationwide — amounting to 2,647 cases — are located within this single region. This localized reality means standard national prevention strategies must be heavily adapted here to address substance use harm reduction alongside sexual health.

The demographic focus of the epidemic adds to its long-term economic and social weight. The virus disproportionately affects young Filipinos during their prime productive years, with individuals aged 15 to 34 making up more than three-fourths of all newly diagnosed infections. In the first quarter of 2026, health authorities confirmed 4,633 new HIV-positive individuals nationwide, which averages out to 51 new cases per day.

While this represents an 11 percent decline from the previous reporting period and a nine percent reduction compared to the first quarter of 2025, the daily influx remains substantial. Within this quarterly cohort, 95 percent (4,381 individuals) are male and the majority fall into the 25 to 34 age bracket, followed by those aged 15 to 24. Other highly vulnerable populations, including transgender women, pregnant women, migrant workers and individuals engaged in transactional sex, require ongoing targeted tracking and support.

The bigger picture

The local barriers preventing a drop in infections in Central Visayas reflect a broader national struggle to achieve international milestones. The Philippines has committed to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS “95-95-95” targets for 2030. This strategy dictates that 95 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 percent of those diagnosed receive consistent treatment and 95 percent of treated individuals achieve viral suppression to eliminate onward transmission.

The distance between these global targets and current national realities highlights the scale of the challenge. Out of an estimated 288,000 Filipinos living with the virus, only 55 percent have been diagnosed. Among the diagnosed, 69 percent are enrolled in treatment and only 55 percent of those receiving care have achieved viral suppression.

The retention crisis in Central Visayas is one of the most severe bottlenecks in the country. While 7,646 individuals are actively on antiretroviral therapy within the region, 3,007 individuals have fallen out of the system and are classified as “lost to follow-up.” This creates a 26 percent treatment interruption rate, surpassed nationwide only by Mimaropa at 29 percent and Eastern Visayas at 28 percent.

Furthermore, the geography of care remains highly centralized: while the Greater Manila Area accounts for 61 percent of all patients on treatment, the combination of NCR, Central Visayas and Calabarzon simultaneously accounts for 61 percent of all diagnosed individuals who are completely outside the treatment loop nationwide. This systemic gap is worsened by low diagnostic tracking, as only half of the active patients in Central Visayas underwent required viral load testing over the past year.

Public health systems are trying to counter these trends by scaling up Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a preventative medication that drastically reduces the likelihood of contracting the virus through exposure. During the first quarter of 2026, Central Visayas recorded 914 new PrEP enrollees, capturing 11 percent of the national total and marking the third-highest regional enrollment in the country behind NCR and Calabarzon. This preventative surge is heavily driven by individuals aged 18 to 34, showing a clear generational shift toward proactive health measures. Free, confidential testing services at accredited facilities also remain a primary tool for early

clinical intervention.

However, widening the front door of testing and prevention only solves half of the equation. The key variable to monitor moving forward is whether local healthcare systems can transform temporary access into lifelong retention. The ultimate cost of clinical dropouts is visible in mortality trends: during the first quarter of 2026 alone, 477 deaths were reported among diagnosed individuals nationwide, a two percent increase over the same period in 2025. Strikingly, 48 percent of these deaths occurred in the 25 to 34 age group, followed by 30 percent in the 35 to 49 range.

Since 1984, cumulative national deaths have reached 10,727, with annual fatalities consistently exceeding 500 cases since 2016. To shift these numbers, observers must watch whether Central Visayas can successfully implement tracking mechanisms to trace and re-engage the thousands of individuals currently lost to follow-up, an effort that will ultimately determine if the region can flatten its epidemic curve. / DPC