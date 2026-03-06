Cebu, Bohol 'Have enough supply of basic goods'

THE Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI) 7 assured consumers that prices of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) in Cebu and Bohol remain stable, with sufficient supply available across major markets despite recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

In an advisory issued Friday, March 6, 2026, DTI 7 said its latest price monitoring conducted through provincial offices showed that supermarkets, grocery stores and other retail establishments continue to report adequate stock levels and stable market conditions.

The agency noted that retailers are generally adhering to the government’s suggested retail prices (SRP) for covered commodities, helping ensure that essential goods remain affordable and accessible to consumers.

DTI 7 also urged the public to avoid panic buying and instead practice responsible purchasing, emphasizing that supply levels and distribution channels remain fully operational and capable of meeting consumer demand.

The department added that it continues to closely monitor market developments and coordinate with retailers, distributors and local government units to ensure fair trade practices and the steady availability of essential goods in the region.

Consumers who observe unreasonable price increases, hoarding or other unfair trade practices are encouraged to report these incidents to the nearest DTI office in their respective provinces.

P2B OFW Negosyo Fund

Meanwhile, DTI also announced it allocated P2 billion through the DTI-Small Business Corp. (DTI-SBCorp) to support the newly established OFW Negosyo Fund, aimed at helping overseas Filipino workers start businesses and reintegrate into the local economy.

The loan facility, which OFWs can begin accessing on March 12, provides financial assistance to returning workers, particularly those affected by sudden job disruptions abroad, including those linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said the program seeks to help OFWs transition into entrepreneurship by addressing a key barrier — access to capital — when they return home.

“Through DTI-SBCorp, we are providing OFWs the resources they need to build businesses, create jobs and secure their families’ future,” Roque said.

Under the program, OFWs may borrow between P30,000 and P20 million. Eligible borrowers will be granted a one-year grace period on both principal and interest payments, with repayment terms of up to five years.

Loans of up to P5 million will not require collateral.

Applications may be filed through the DTI-SBCorp Money App, available on Google Play and Huawei AppGallery, or through the web platforms app.sbcorp.ph and sbcorp.gov.ph. / KOC