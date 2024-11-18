Cebu, Bohol PBs hold session to forge sisterhood pact

THE Provincial Boards of Cebu and Bohol held their first joint session at the Capitol building in Cebu City on Monday afternoon, Nov. 18, 2024, to discuss a sisterhood agreement aimed at strengthening collaboration and fostering development.

The two provinces are the remaining local government units (LGUs) under Central Visayas following the reestablishment of the Negros Island Region (NIR), which is composed of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

Negros Oriental and Siquijor were formerly part of Central Visayas.

The joint session seeks to boost economic growth in Bohol and Cebu, focusing on tourism and cultural advancement.

Legislators from both sides will work on drafting agreements to unify efforts for mutual progress.

Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado said there is a need for the two LGUs to collaborate to address shared challenges.

“The problems that we face transcend our boundaries and affect the lives of both Cebuanos and Boholanos. We must cooperate in everything we do,” he said in a speech.

“We must ensure that the entire Central Visayas Region has what it takes to become a beacon of inspiration to other regions, showcasing the partnership as the way forward across all government services,” he added.

Despite the changes, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia expressed optimism about the region’s potential.

“We can share our stories with one goal in mind, to send that signal to the entire country: Watch out! Watch out! What is left of Region 7, you have just given us the opportunity to become the economic powerhouse of the Visayas, and who knows, perhaps even the entire country,” Garcia said.

The joint session was led by Cebu Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III and Bohol Vice Gov. Tita Baja.

The proposed sisterhood agreement is expected to pave the way for stronger collaboration and mutual success between the two provinces.

NIR

The NIR was first established on May 29, 2015, through Executive Order 183 of then President Benigno Aquino III, merging Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, along with Bacolod City, into a single administrative region, separating them from Western Visayas and Central Visayas, respectively.

However, this initial formation was short-lived. It was dissolved on Aug. 9, 2017, due to budgetary constraints.

The NIR was reestablished on June 11, 2024, with the inclusion of Siquijor under Republic Act 12000, bringing the total number of regions in the Philippines to 18.

The reestablished region covers a total area of approximately 13,525.56 square kilometers. / ANV