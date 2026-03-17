Cebu, Bohol push for bigger Mice wins

TOURISM stakeholders in Central Visayas are stepping up efforts to secure major regional and global events for 2027 and 2028, signaling a more aggressive push to elevate the region’s standing in the highly competitive Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (Mice) market.

Industry players and government agencies said coordinated bidding initiatives—both collective and individual—are now underway, building on the region’s growing track record as a host of high-level international gatherings. The move aims to position Central Visayas alongside established Mice hubs such as Singapore, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, Kuala Lumpur

and Bali.

The renewed push follows a strong start to 2026, with Cebu hosting key Asean meetings, including the Foreign Ministers’ Retreat and the Asean Tourism Forum, while Panglao, Bohol hosted the First Asean Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting. More Asean-related events are scheduled throughout the year including the Asean Leaders’ Summit which Cebu will host in May this year.

According to the Department of Tourism (DOT) the region is also hosting a diverse pipeline of corporate, tourism, and sports-related events. These include the 11th International Travel Festival, the Sports Tourism Forum Cebu, the Sinag Liga Asya Junior World Showcase, Build Better 2026, the Bjorn Again ABBA Concert Tour, and the Asian Carriers

Conference.

DOT said such events are not only boosting immediate visitor arrivals but also strengthening Cebu and Bohol’s credentials as reliable hosts for large-scale international gatherings—an important factor in ongoing

bid campaigns.

The Sports Tourism Forum, in particular, is expected to deepen industry capability by identifying strategies to develop competitive sports tourism destinations, while events like the Sinag Liga Asya showcase aim to strengthen diaspora engagement and

regional visibility.

Advantage

Cebu continues to leverage its connectivity advantage, with Mactan-Cebu International Airport handling more than 300 international and over 1,000 domestic flights weekly. This is complemented by expanding venue capacity and a workforce of over 10,000 trained tourism professionals delivering what industry players describe as the “Filipino Brand of

Service Excellence.”

Bohol, for its part, is capitalizing on its designation as the country’s first Unesco Global Geopark, offering a sustainability-driven destination appeal anchored on unique natural landscapes and community-based tourism programs.

DOT attributes the region’s Mice momentum to strong public-private collaboration. DOT 7 Officer-in-Charge Gelena Asis-Dimpas said private sector participation has been critical in upgrading infrastructure and systems to meet global standards.

The Cebu Mice Alliance, in partnership with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has also intensified destination marketing efforts. During the Asean Tourism Forum 2026, the group launched the Cebu MICE Guide 2025, a comprehensive directory featuring around 300 venues, hotels, and service providers.

Among those highlighted are Shangri-La Mactan Cebu, bai Hotel Cebu, and The Bellevue Resort in Bohol, which were recognized at the 6th Annual World Mice Awards as top Mice venues for the

2026–2028.

With a growing portfolio of hosted events and stronger institutional coordination, industry players said Central Visayas is now better positioned to compete for bigger international conventions and exhibitions in the coming years.

/ KOC