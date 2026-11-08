Cebu, Bohol recognized for local health programs

LOCAL governments and health facilities in Cebu and Bohol were recognized for improving health services during the 2026 Local Health Systems Awards on Friday, Nov. 6, in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The Department of Health (DOH) 7 honored programs covering tuberculosis treatment, HIV testing, immunization, blood donation and health care access in underserved communities.

DOH 7 Director Joshua Brillantes said high out-of-pocket spending, the financial strain of medical emergencies and rising cancer diagnoses remain challenges despite increased investments.

Service gaps

Brillantes called for efforts to close service gaps, ensure access to care regardless of income and improve the distribution of health workers and facilities in isolated and disadvantaged rural areas.

“May your achievements inspire other local government units and health partners to adopt practices that really work,” he said.

Local winners

Bohol Province won the provincial category, while Cebu Province also received recognition.

Baclayon, Bohol, topped the municipal category, followed by Minglanilla and San Remigio in Cebu as first and second runners-up, respectively.

Lapu-Lapu City led the highly urbanized city category, ahead of Mandaue City and Cebu City, while Danao City won the component city category.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City earned gold for its 93.7 percent tuberculosis treatment success rate, while Cebu Province received silver with 90.4 percent and Bohol Province took bronze with 90 percent.

Mandaue City received gold for its 99.94 percent performance in tuberculosis-HIV collaboration through provider-initiated HIV counseling and testing.

The Mandaue City Health Office’s Social Hygiene Clinic led recognized facilities with 20,833 HIV tests, followed by the Cebu City Health Department’s Social Hygiene Clinic with 19,930 and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center’s Kaambag Clinic with 12,911.

The three facilities were also recognized for expanding HIV testing and treatment services.

Barangay San Vicente in Bogo City topped nine barangays recognized for reaching at least 95 percent of eligible target children during the 2026 measles-rubella supplemental immunization activity.

Barangay Caohagan in Lapu-Lapu City ranked fourth, while Bantayan and Minglanilla also received recognition.

Wider access

Five municipalities in Bohol and eight in Cebu were honored for improving health care access in unserved and underserved communities.

The recipients in Cebu were Alcoy, Argao, Badian, Cordova, Oslob, Pinamungajan, Sogod and Tabogon.

DOH 7 also recognized Cebu media organizations, including SunStar Cebu, for sharing public health information and raising awareness of its programs and services. / DPC