Cebu booters face elimination

THE Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) is on the brink of elimination in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under-16 Boys National Championship Regional Qualifiers after losing to Iloilo-Guimaras Regional Football Association (IGRFA), 0-4, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at the SJRI football pitch in San Carlos City.

Joy Amotillo Jr. opened the scoring in the 26th minute to give IGRFA the early lead. Just before halftime, Gabrielle Jan Belluga scored back-to-back goals in the 40th and 43rd minutes to extend the advantage to 3-0.

CRFA failed to mount a comeback in the second half and remained scoreless throughout the match.

Aron James Lazaro capped the rout with a goal in the 90th minute, sealing the 4-0 win

for IGRFA.

Following the defeat, CRFA sits in third place with four points. IGRFA is now in second place with six points, while host Negros Occidental Regional Football Association (Norfa) is at the top of the group with nine points.

CRFA faces Norfa in its final match Friday, while IGRFA takes on winless Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA) in the other match.

CRFA still has a chance to advance to the national finals if it beats Norfa and IGRFA either draws with or loses to EVRFA in their match.

The top two teams of the Visayas regional qualifiers will advance to the national finals. / EKA