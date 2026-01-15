Cebu booters head to U16 regionals

THE Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) Under-16 squad leaves for San Carlos City Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, to compete in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U16 Boys National Championship Regional Qualifiers.

CRFA will compete against host Negros Occidental Regional Football Association (NORFA), Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA), Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA), and Iloilo-Guimaras Regional Football Association (IGRFA).

CRFA opens its campaign against NOSIRFA on Sunday, followed by a match against EVRFA on Jan. 20. The team then takes on IGRFA on Jan. 21 before wrapping up its campaign against NORFA on Jan. 23.

The CRFA team is composed mainly of players from Don Bosco Boy’s Home, including Kent Ivan Malazarte, Clark Josol, Joseph Aeron Beralde, Latrell Bonjoc, William Maglasang, Serge Angelo Dingding, Yuan Alexis Perales, Akioh Relator, Juffrey Abrio, Froilan Del Rosario, John Evans Remulta, Aeron Pepito, Gian Edric Alfante, Kurt Andre Toledo, Jeve Velasco, Flint Jurie Timbangan, Jeshua Manuel Tadle, Russelito Bucag, and Sean Lao.

The team is reinforced by Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu’s Kadin Dee Camilon, and Abellana National School’s Joseph Joring Jr., Ayn Gabriel Quidlat, and Ayn Sebastian Quidlat.

The squad is mentored by head coach Jun-Jun Pintuan along with assistant coach Marcelo Ouano and goalkeeping coach Mikel Bonjoc. Also joining squad are kitman Alexander Perales, team manager Grecelyn del Rosario, and CRFA representative Engr. Nilo Ferraren. / EKA