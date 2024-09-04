Cebu, Boracay beaches among Asia’s best, data reveals

Ahead of International Beach Day on Sept. 1, Agoda released its list of the best beach destinations in Asia on Aug. 28, 2024. The rankings, based on accommodation searches for September and October, include two Philippine destinations: Boracay at 9th place and Cebu at 10th. Bali, Indonesia, secured the top spot.

Agoda, a travel-tech company operating in 25 markets, highlighted Asia’s beaches as some of the world’s most stunning, with International Beach Day serving as an opportunity to celebrate these coastal treasures. Andrew Smith, senior vice president of supply at Agoda, emphasized the significance of this recognition in a statement.

Other awards

Cebu and other Philippine destinations have consistently garnered global recognition from various platforms. A SunStar Cebu article from March 2024 detailed several accolades the Philippines has received over the years, including honors from the World Travel Awards 2023, the World Travel Awards Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2023, Big 7 Travel’s List of the 50 Most Beautiful Places in the World 2020 and the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2020.

Despite these achievements, Philippine destinations are often referred to as “mini” versions of famous global locations like Paris, Santorini or Bali.

Global recognition

The inclusion of Cebu and Boracay in Agoda’s latest rankings alongside Bali underscores that the Philippines does not need to mimic or be compared to other destinations to gain recognition. The country’s beaches are world-class, offering experiences that are uniquely Filipino.