Cebu bounces back, eyes home game vs. Abra

AFTER suffering two straight defeats in front of their home fans, the Cebu Greats bounced back in emphatic fashion, crushing Pasig City, 108-86, in the 2026 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Season on Saturday night, July 25, at the Kamalig Orion in Bataan.

Alvin Baetiong spearheaded the victory with a game-high 23 points, the highest scoring output of his MPBL career. He also grabbed seven rebounds in just 19 minutes of action.

Ron Dennison added 15 points, while Limuel Tampus chipped in 12 markers for the Greats.

The victory improved Cebu’s record to 15-5, strengthening its bid for a spot in the MPBL playoffs.

Jacob Galicia led Pasig City with 17 points and six rebounds. Keith Pido and Michael Lambino contributed 14 points apiece, while Warlo James Batac finished with 12 points and five assists as Pasig dropped to a 9-8 record.

Meanwhile, Cebu Greats team owner Samson Lato reiterated his desire to bring another MPBL game back to Cebu.

According to Lato, one of the matchups they are hoping to host is against the league-leading Abra squad. / JBM