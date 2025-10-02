Cebu BPO staff decries safety lapses

THE BPO Industry Employees Network (Bien)-Cebu has called for the immediate implementation of work-from-home arrangements and the grant of hazard pay to on-site workers, following reports that several outsourcing companies in Cebu allegedly violated labor rights and occupational safety standards during the recent earthquake.

The group filed a complaint before the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE 7) on Thursday, October 2, 2025, citing at least 10 BPO firms for potential violations of occupational safety and health (OSH) standards.

Kyle Enero, Bien Cebu spokesperson, told SunStar Cebu on Thursday that their intention was to raise the matter directly with the DOLE 7 director Roy Buenafe to take immediate action in protecting employees from further risks.

He declined to name the employers and firms for the employees’ safety against retaliation.

Among the demands raised by the group were:

Investigation of the alleged OSH and labor rights violations

Protection of employees against retaliation for speaking out

Establishment of alternative work setups to avoid unsafe office returns

Penalties for companies found to have endangered workers.

“During the earthquake, some firms prioritized business continuity over employee safety,” said Enero in a phone interview on Thursday.

“We documented reports where agents were told to keep working even while exits were blocked,” he added.

The group also received reports that some companies threatened to sanction workers who posted complaints on social media. Others allegedly required staff to return to their workstations despite visible cracks and yellow tape inside office buildings, including those in Cebu IT Park.

The group documented multiple reports of alleged workplace abuses during and after the quake, including:

Agents were forced back onto the production floor even when emergency exits were blocked.

Offers of double pay to continue working despite safety concerns.

Workers were ordered to resume operations just 30 minutes after the tremor, without safety clearance.

Employees who went home were threatened with a Notice to Explain (NTE) or job loss.

Those who left for safety were marked as unpaid, stripped of attendance bonuses, or suspended.

Workers absent the following day were tagged as unauthorized.

Verbal threats issued by supervisors, with concerns dismissed as “business as usual.”

No transport aid, medical assistance, or psychological debriefing provided to affected workers.

Some were forced to sign memos barring them from speaking publicly about their ordeal.

Operations resuming while aftershocks were ongoing, pending account managers’ approval.

A pregnant employee left unaided to descend several flights of stairs during evacuation.

He underscored that the building engineers’ clearance is not sufficient, insisting that OSH officers must be the ones to assess imminent danger.

“It is not enough to say the building is safe. The welfare of employees must be the top priority, not business as usual,” he said.

On Wednesday, October 1, DOLE 7 urged employers to be considerate, underscoring that no worker should be forced to choose between safety and livelihood during disasters.

Under the Labor Advisory No. 1 (2020) and Labor Advisory No. 17 (2022), which outline rules on work arrangements during calamities:

Employers may suspend work in coordination with safety officers to protect employees.

If work is suspended, employees are not entitled to pay unless covered by favorable company policy, a collective bargaining agreement (CBA), or accrued leave credits.

If work continues, workers are entitled to regular pay; proportionate pay applies if less than six hours are rendered.

Employees who refuse to work due to imminent danger cannot be sanctioned or penalized.

Enero said that no affected BPO companies have issued a statement or opened dialogue with the workers’ group.

But Bien-Cebu is expected to meet DOLE 7 officials early next week to push for an investigation. (EHP)