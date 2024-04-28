Cebu brace for 'hottest' month, heat index to become 'dangerous'

AFTER Cebu experienced a record high 40 degrees Celsius heat index for a couple of days since Friday, April 26, 2024, the state weather bureau is warning that it might go up under the 'dangerous' category as we enter the month of May.

This is according to Chief Alfredo Quiblat of Visayas Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Regional Services Division on Sunday, April 28.

Quiblat advised the public to continue practicing safety and health precautionary measures as the effects of the dry warm season and the El Niño phenomenon will worsen as easterlies continue to prevail.

Easterlies are prevailing winds blowing from the east to the west, commonly found in tropical regions near the equator. They bring warm, moist air from the Pacific Ocean to areas like the Philippines.

Still hot week

"We will have a high-temperature range," he said, adding that Cebu's surface air temperature on Sunday will go high as much as 33 degrees Celsius.

He added it may ease a bit at 32 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, April 29 and April 30, but it will go up again on Wednesday, May 1, and onwards.

Additionally, Quiblat urged the public to take heat index reports seriously, as it will continue to increase still under the extreme caution category, indicating potential heat cramps, exhaustion, and even heatstroke from prolonged outdoor activities.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual surface air temperature, which refers to the actual temperature of the air measured by a thermometer.

Quilbat said that based on their two-day heat index indicator, Cebu's peak heat index for Sunday and Monday might reach the record high of 40 degrees Celsius

Hottest month

Quiblat said that their forecast heat index will range around 41 to 44 degrees Celsius in the first week of May.

He added that when the heat index reaches 42 degrees Celsius, then it is categorized under the dangerous category, meaning at this level, heat cramps and exhaustion are highly likely, and heat stroke becomes probable with continued activity outdoors.

In a separate interview, weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino echoed that May will become warmer and hotter, particularly based on historical records.

He noted that last year, the highest heat index recorded in Cebu reached 43 degrees Celsius on May 17, 2023.

"We just recently experienced the 40 degrees Celsius this April and May is considered as the hottest month, it is expected that the heat index is increasing," he said.

Eclarino added that aside from the summer season, we are currently experiencing the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, thus it worsens the dry warm condition that Cebuanos are feeling.

Reports indicate that El Niño irregularly warms sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean every few years. It globally affects weather patterns and results in extreme weather conditions.

Pagasa declared the end of the northeast monsoon, also known as amihan, last March 22, signaling the beginning of the summer season in the Philippines.

The Philippines experiences only two seasons, which are dry and wet. Despite the absence of a specific summer season, Filipinos commonly refer to the dry season as such.

Meanwhile, earlier, Eclarino said that on May 31, 2010, also during the El Niño phenomenon, the province recorded its highest temperature at 37 degrees Celsius surface temperature.

At that time, it coincided with a heat index of 49 degrees Celsius.

Safety measures

Eclarino advised the public to continue practicing the health and safety precautions during this time.

Earlier, Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, regional epidemiologist from the Department of Health Central Visayas, urged the public to avoid outdoor activities between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., particularly during peak hours when the heat index is highest.

Additionally, she advised wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Recently, Director Lilia Estillore told SunStar Cebu that they urge employers to allow their workers to take heat breaks to cool down from the extreme heat, especially during peak hours.

She also encouraged them to implement flexible working arrangements for their workers when possible. (KJF)