Cebu braces for heavy rains and flooding risk as low pressure area nears

RESIDENTS in Cebu should prepare for intermittent heavy rains until Wednesday, July 1, 2026, due to a low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas, the heaviest downpours are expected to hit the province on Tuesday, June 30.

Weather experts warn that the rainfall could quickly become dangerous for communities already at risk for sudden weather hazards. Residents are being urged to monitor local updates closely as conditions change.

"Ang Cebu maka-experience ug occasional heavy rains. Karon, naa na tay nasinati nga pag-uwan nga mahimong kritikal sa atong flash flood ug landslide-prone areas," said Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino in a phone interview on Monday, June 29.

(Cebu will experience occasional heavy rains. We are already experiencing rainfall that could become critical for areas prone to flash floods and landslides.)

Severe weather warnings and road risks

Eclarino explained that the rains are being enhanced by the LPA, which was located about 390 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar on Monday afternoon. The weather system has a high likelihood of intensifying into a tropical depression.

Because heavy rainfall can trigger flash floods and landslides, officials are asking the public to stay highly alert. The Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Works and Highways 7 issued an advisory on Monday urging motorists and commuters to avoid flood-prone roads.

To handle the incoming weather, DPWH 7 personnel are on standby 24/7 across Metro Cebu. Teams are equipped and ready for:

• Emergency response efforts

• Drainage cleaning

• Declogging operations

The agency also encouraged the public to report flooding, landslides, and road obstructions through its official Facebook page for immediate action.

Disaster teams deploy boats and equipment

If the current weather pattern continues, Cebu Province and the rest of the Visayas will face on-and-off rain through Wednesday. In response, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) affirmed that it is fully prepared to handle incoming emergencies.

PDRRMO head Dennis Pastor confirmed during a visit to the Cebu Provincial Capitol that they are ready to supply heavy equipment to towns with landslide-prone areas.

“We have procured six flood boats… and we will continue to procure flat trucks,” Pastor said, highlighting the province's rescue readiness.

Class suspensions and expected storm path

The bad weather has already disrupted schedules in some parts of northern Cebu. According to a Facebook post by the Cebu Province Public Information Office on Monday, two local government units suspended classes for June 29:

• The Municipality of Santa Fe: Suspended classes on all levels.

• The Municipality of Medellin: Suspended classes from pre-elementary to Senior High School.

In a separate phone interview, Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Marte stated that the weather disturbance is expected to pass through Western Visayas on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, July 2. If it maintains its speed, the system is expected to completely exit the PAR by Friday, July 3. / DPC / GABRIEL SOLAMO, UP CEBU INTERN