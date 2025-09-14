Cebu braces for rainy week as LPA persists

RESIDENTS across Cebu are advised to brace for a week of cloudy skies and scattered rain showers as a low pressure area (LPA) continues to affect Central Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Janina Marte, Pagasa Visayas weather specialist, told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Sunday, September 14, 2025, that the LPA will bring overcast weather conditions in Cebu in the coming days.

“Karon adlawa ug sa mga sunod nga adlaw, mag-expect ta og cloudy skies, katag-katag nga uwan, ug panugdog ug kilat-kilat tungod sa atong LPA,” said Marte.

(Today and in the coming days, we can expect cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and thunderstorms due to the presence of the LPA.)

Marte also explained that the weather system is influencing sea and air conditions, resulting in light to moderate winds and sea disturbances.

While the southwest monsoon (habagat) has not been enhanced by the LPA, its rainbands are still affecting the Visayas areas.

Monitoring

According to Pagasa, the LPA entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday, September 11, and has since been under close observation.

While the LPA is not expected to intensify, Marte urged the public to remain alert, especially in areas that have experienced consistent rainfall in previous days.

“Labi na sa mga lugar nga nakasinati na og pag-uwan sa miaging mga adlaw, kinahanglan magbantay gihapon ta sa posibilidad sa pagbaha, labi na sa low-lying areas ug landslide-prone areas sa kabukiran,” Marte said.

(Especially in areas that have already experienced rainfall in recent days, we still need to be cautious of the possibility of flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and landslide-prone areas in the mountains.)

She added that continuous monitoring is necessary due to the increased risk of flooding and landslides, especially in mountainous communities.

The public is advised to stay updated with Pagasa bulletins and advisories throughout the week. (DPC)