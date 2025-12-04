Cebu braces for Wilma; evacuations readied in flood-prone areas

LOCAL authorities are urging residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas to prepare for possible evacuations as Tropical Depression Wilma moves across the Philippine Sea toward the Visayas.

According to the 5 p.m. Thursday bulletin issued by Pagasa, the center of Wilma was located 575 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar, moving west-southwest at 10 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h. Strong winds extend up to 220 kilometers from the storm’s center.

Pagasa has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 in parts of northern Cebu, including Cebu City, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, and surrounding towns, warning of wind speeds of 39 to 61 km/h that could cause minor damage to structures.

Coastal waters are expected to be rough to very rough, and sea travel is strongly discouraged.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said barangay captains have been instructed to prepare for evacuations in vulnerable areas.

Tumulak said the city’s emergency operations center is active, heavy equipment has been deployed, and 911 services are ready, adding that residents living in danger zones should evacuate early.

Cebu is forecast to receive between 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall from Thursday evening through Friday, with varying intensity.

Wilma is expected to make landfall in Eastern Visayas or the Dinagat Islands between Friday evening and Saturday morning, then traverse the Visayas before emerging over the Sulu Sea by Monday.

Authorities advised residents to stay updated on local advisories and follow instructions from disaster management officials to ensure their safety. (CAV)