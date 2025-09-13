Cebu bridge repairs: a guide for travelers

A PORTION of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge is temporarily closing for nightly repairs, which may cause significant delays for travelers to and from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA). The Department of Public Works and Highways Regional Office (DPWH) 7 began deck slab retrofitting on the northbound lane, which connects Lapu-Lapu City to Mandaue City. The closure, which occurs daily from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., is part of a rehabilitation project to strengthen the bridge’s durability and load capacity.

This advisory from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIA) warns passengers to allow for extra travel time to avoid missing flights. The southbound lane, from Mandaue City to Lapu-Lapu City, will remain open and operate under a zipper lane system to manage the redirected traffic flow. DPWH 7 has placed traffic and rerouting advisories at the bridge’s entrance. The repairs on the northbound lane are expected to be completed by October.

Why are the repairs on the Marcelo Fernan Bridge so crucial, and how will the “zipper lane” system help manage the resulting traffic?

What is the Marcelo Fernan Bridge?

The Marcelo Fernan Bridge is one of the main arteries connecting mainland Cebu to Mactan Island, where the MCIA is located. Spanning 1.2 kilometers, the bridge is a vital link for commuters and a primary route for passengers traveling to the airport. Opened in 1999, it was built to help ease traffic on the older Mactan-Mandaue Bridge. The ongoing rehabilitation is a part of the government’s efforts to ensure the safety and reliability of its infrastructure.

How the repair work affects travel

The temporary closure of the northbound lane from Lapu-Lapu City to Mandaue City directly affects motorists who need to cross the bridge at night. This includes many airport-bound passengers whose flights depart during or after the closure hours. Because the bridge is a primary gateway, its partial closure could lead to significant traffic congestion, even with the rerouting schemes in place. The DPWH 7 has advised the public that the deck slab retrofitting is essential for improving the bridge’s structural integrity.

How the zipper lane system works

A zipper lane system, also known as a zipper merge, is a traffic management technique used to efficiently handle traffic flow when a lane is closed. Instead of drivers merging early and creating a long backup in one lane, a zipper lane encourages motorists to use both lanes of traffic until the point where the closure begins. At that point, drivers take turns merging into the open lane in an alternating, zipper-like fashion. This system helps reduce the length of traffic queues and minimizes speed differences between lanes, which can improve safety and reduce congestion by up to 40 percent in some cases.

During the Marcelo Fernan Bridge repairs, the southbound lane will be configured with this system to accommodate vehicles from both directions, keeping traffic moving as smoothly as possible. / DPC