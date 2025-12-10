Cebu BRT inauguration deferred

THE much-awaited inauguration of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system, previously set on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, has again been postponed.

This marks yet another delay in the CBRT inauguration, which has already been affected by typhoon Tino that hit the city.

The CBRT dry run, initially scheduled for Nov. 5, was postponed due to the typhoon, which struck Cebu on Nov. 4.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said preparations and coordination with the

Department of Transportation (DOTr) are ongoing.

“We expect DOTr officials to be present, and we will also be inviting President Marcos,” he said, emphasizing that completing the dry run this year remains a priority to keep the project timeline on track.

Asked whether the CBRT will be fully operational immediately after inauguration, Archival said the system still needs refinement with the final route — a suggested option being from the SRP to the South Terminal, then along Jones Avenue to Fuente and Ayala — expected to be confirmed before January.

Meanwhile, the DOTr has requested city guidance on securing approval for new bus station locations that may require City Council approval to align with the detailed engineering design (DED).

These locations were identified following an ocular inspection with the Cebu City Traffic Office and the technical working group.

The proposed northbound CBRT stops include Il Corso South Parking, NuStar, SM Seaside, SM Arena, Mambaling, Salazar Institute of Technology/Cebu Institute of Technology-University, V. Rama, Cebu South Bus Terminal, Cebu Normal University, Fuente Osmeña Circle, Capitol, Sacred Heart (Escario St.), Ayala South (Escario St.), Pag-Ibig Mindanao Ave. (Ayala), Samar Loop (Ayala), Negros Road (Ayala), Luz and IT Park Terminal.

“While laybys were recommended for each station, challenges were noted regarding possible encroachment on private properties and limitations in the current bus stop design,” CBRT project manager Norvin Imbong said.

Approval from the council will be necessary to align the new locations with the approved DED and operational requirements.

Meanwhile, the World Bank is currently not pursuing Packages 2 and 3 of the CBRT project, citing long-standing delays and issues affecting the full utilization of loan funds. The bank, however, remains supportive of the project and open to reevaluating the next phases once Package 1 is successfully completed.

Package 1, costing P990 million, covers the route from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Fuente Osmeña Circle.

The project experienced modifications following the removal of civil works in front of the Capitol building under former governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

As of now, 91 percent of the contract has been paid, and road right-of-way acquisition funds are ready, with 31 of 55 affected lots pending final documentation for compensation. / CAV