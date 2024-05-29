Cebu BRT management criticized for road concreting at wrong intersection

CEBU City Transportation Office (CCTO) Deputy Chief Kent Jongoy was dismayed with the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) management for working on a road concreting project on a wrong intersection.

Instead of concreting a portion near the intersection of Osmeña Blvd. and N. Bacalso Avenue, which was allowed by authorities, workers were concreting the area along Leon Kilat St. near the Elizabeth Mall (E-Mall).

Jongoy said in an interview with SunStar Cebu's Beyond the Headlines on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, that engineers from the Department of Transportation presented the traffic management plan and he was happy about it, but they found out later that the Cebu BRT management is working in a wrong area.

He said he immediately advised his department head about the matter.

He added that the team has also used the CCTO logo without their permission, and this resulted in “improper and incorrect” public advisory.

Jongoy said he already invited the BRT management to their TMC board meeting in order to clarify the matter.

A road concreting project will also be done near Fuente Osmena Circle. (Melecia Paloma Cando, Benedicto College Intern)