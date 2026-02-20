Cebu BRT Package 1 to begin operations by March 2026

THE first package of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project is expected to be operational by March 2026, said Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said on Friday, February 20, 2026.

Speaking during the Usapang Budget 2026 Forum, Lopez said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is now finalizing the remaining components of Package 1, which will run from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Once operational, the corridor is projected to serve up to 34,000 passengers daily.

The CBRT project, backed by the World Bank, is now 97 percent complete, with the remaining three percent covering “punch listing” and documentation requirements tied to foreign-assisted funding.

Lopez said the agency will be conducting dry runs to minimize possible operational issues once the system opens to the public.

He described the project as having undergone years of preparation since its conceptualization in 2014, including consultations and technical studies, noting that the primary challenge has been implementation delays.

However, the World Bank loan supporting the project will end in September 2026.

Given the accumulated delays, Lopez said the government is studying a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement for the project’s succeeding phases, particularly for operations and maintenance.

He said any PPP component will undergo market sounding and competitive bidding to ensure transparency.

“We have to explore alternative means,” Lopez said, adding that private sector participation may help ensure timely completion without diverting funds intended for social services.

On the proposed Capitol Station near the Cebu Provincial Capitol, Transportation Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Steve Pastor said coordination is ongoing with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) due to existing provincial resolutions affecting construction in the area.

He clarified that completion of the Capitol Station is not a prerequisite for the March 2026 operational target, as Package 1 can function independently along its 16-kilometer corridor.

Lopez said the DOTr remains confident the system will begin operations within the first quarter of 2026, with safety and service reliability as key priorities. (EHP)