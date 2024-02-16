Cebu BRT phase 1 almost ‘60 percent’ complete

THE first phase of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) is estimated to be almost 60 percent complete as of Friday, February 16, 2024, and it is scheduled to be finished by early July 2024.

CBRT manager Norvin Imbong confirmed this saying the phase 1 of the project is expected to conclude by early July 2024.

Regarding phases 2 and 3, Imbong said they are working on obtaining the necessary approvals to commence the bidding process.

Imbong personally conducted an on-site inspection on Friday to assess the progress of ongoing civil works related to the removal and transfer of skywalks affected by the CBRT project. He was accompanied by Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the committee on infrastructure.

It was reported that Councilor Nestor Archival expressed doubts about the completion timeline of CBRT following an executive session held to address its delays.

On February 7, Archival sponsored a resolution following Councilor James Anthony Cuenco's privilege speech on January 10, 2024, highlighting issues surrounding the CBRT project.

In response to being questioned as the sponsor of the executive session, Archival said he was not satisfied with the discussion, emphasizing their aim to expedite the completion of the CBRT.

During the executive session, the overall target completion date presented was December 31, 2027.

The entire CBRT project spans 35.28 kilometers.

Package 1 covers the route from Osmeña Boulevard to Cebu South Bus Terminal, totaling 2.38 kilometers, also known as the "trunkline."

Package 2 will encompass the route from South Road Properties, Mambaling, starting from the South Bus Terminal, which marks the end of Phase 1.

Meanwhile, Package 2 North will include the route of Escario, Capitol, and Gorordo Avenue, with the entire stretch of Package 2 spanning 10.8 kilometers.

Discussing the timelines, Archival said Package 1 was projected to be completed in the first, second, and third quarters of 2023 but faced delays, leading to a revised completion target in the second quarter of 2024.

Packages 2 and 3 were slated for parallel completion in the third quarter of 2023.

Regarding package 2 civil works, Archival said that it also involves land acquisition works scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2023 and continue until the second quarter of 2025. (AML)