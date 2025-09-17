Cebu BRT route inspection runs smoothly; Mayor pushes for clear signage

THE Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) route inspection went generally smooth on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, but Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival stressed the need to install clear signage along the inspected roads.

Archival admitted he was unsure how quickly the City could address the matter but assured that the signage would be in place by September 27, in time for the visit of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“So far, wala ra may obstruction. Although naay some rods nga mag-merge, but it’s something that needs to be studied,” Archival said after the inspection.

(So far, there’s no obstruction. Although there are some roads that merge, it’s something that needs to be studied.)

The inspected route stretched from SM City Cebu to the CBRT terminal, across Osmeña Boulevard (Jones Avenue), and up to Ayala Center Cebu.

Archival noted that while the roads are currently passable, future expansions are inevitable to accommodate the system’s full operations.

“The road from SM going to the terminal and across Jones to Ayala is arang-arang man, but certainly in the future, sigurado gyud na nga mapadak-an,” he said.

(The road from SM going to the terminal and across Jones to Ayala is relatively okay, but certainly in the future, it will definitely need to be widened.)

The mayor clarified that the road being tested -- Ayala to SM -- is not the CBRT’s primary corridor. The main alignment, he explained, should run from Bulacao to the city center, from the city center to Talamban, and back.

“Right now, ang akong concern is ang atong testing gi-SM to Ayala. Dili man ni ang main road. The focus unta should have been Bulacao to city center, city center to Talamban, then back. But since nausab man, let’s make use of it and see what we can do,” Archival said.

(Right now, my concern is our testing from SM to Ayala. This is not the main road. The focus should have been Bulacao to the city center, city center to Talamban, then back. But since it was changed, let’s make use of it and see what we can do.)

He also acknowledged that introducing CBRT buses may initially cause heavier traffic, but expressed confidence that commuters would benefit from faster boarding and reduced congestion in the long run.

“Certainly, ang mga sumasakay makasulod na sa bus. Dili na siguro kaayo daghan ang moagi nga sakyanan nga private kay one of the causes sa traffic congestion is ang daghan kaayo og private cars,” Archival said.

(Certainly, passengers can now board the bus. There will probably be fewer private vehicles passing by, since one of the causes of traffic congestion is the excessive number of private cars.)

The inspection is part of the City’s preparations for the CBRT’s eventual dry run and pilot implementation. (CAV)