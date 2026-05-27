Cebu bus terminals boost CCTV coverage, ramp up security

THE Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) and South Bus Terminal (CSBT) have stepped up surveillance measures ahead of the opening of classes, expanding their closed circuit television (CCTV) systems as passenger volume is expected to rise in the coming weeks.

According to terminal head Ahmed Cuizon, the additional CCTV units have been installed to strengthen security coverage and eliminate blind spots, particularly in previously unmonitored areas within both facilities.

The move is part of efforts to enhance passenger safety and improve monitoring amid the anticipated influx of students and daily commuters.

At the center of the upgrades is the expansion of CCTV systems at both terminals.

The CBST has increased its camera network from 16 to 24 units, while the CNBT expanded its coverage from 10 to 16 units.

The enhancements are intended to strengthen security protocols, support real-time monitoring, and help authorities respond more efficiently to incidents such as theft and lost belongings.

Cuizon said the improved surveillance system has already contributed to reducing reported theft cases and has assisted in the recovery of lost items through recorded footage.

Passenger traffic data show that the Cebu South Bus Terminal currently handles around 7,000 passengers on weekdays, increasing to approximately 11,000 during weekends.

The Cebu North Bus Terminal accommodates about 2,000 passengers on weekdays and up to 3,100 on weekends.

Cuizon expected these numbers to rise further as students return to schools across Cebu and neighboring provinces.

Aside from security upgrades, both terminals are also preparing additional passenger assistance measures, including more help desks to accommodate the expected surge in travelers.

However, infrastructure improvements at the CNBT remain affected by pending agreements between the Cebu Provincial Government and private stakeholders.

These include an ongoing usufruct arrangement with SM City Cebu, which has delayed some planned construction and installation works.

Cuizon also noted that the Provincial Government is pursuing a standardized bus terminal design under Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

The proposed design includes improved public amenities such as free public comfort rooms and a tourist lounge, particularly for the North Bus Terminal, which currently lacks full air-conditioning compared to the South.

The Provincial Government is also addressing restroom capacity and accessibility across both terminals.

There are existing comfort rooms operated by Mister Loo, while free-use restrooms are also provided through portalets for passengers who opt for no-charge facilities. Two portalets are currently being rented at around P2,500 per day.

During holidays such as the recent Holy Week, Governor Pamela Baricuatro instructed Mister Loo to open the comfort rooms for free, with the Capitol subsidizing the cost of private facilities.

Both terminals have around six comfort rooms each, including facilities for male, female, PWD, and family use in the South Bus Terminal, while the North Bus Terminal also has about six comfort rooms.

Cuizon said the male section has about five toilets in addition to urinals, while the female section has about five to six toilets available for passengers.

Other areas such as Segment C have about three to four toilets, serving as supplementary facilities to the main restroom areas located at the center of the terminal.

He said all upgrades and policy directions are aimed at improving commuter experience, ensuring safety, and managing the expected increase in passenger flow. (April Vince Villacorta, CNU intern)