Cebu bus terminals get facelift

CEBU’s main bus terminals are set for upgrades to improve passenger safety and comfort. The Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) and Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) will soon feature a medical clinic, breastfeeding station and ramp for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Ahmed Cuizon, the terminals’ administrator, announced the improvements during a news forum on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. He said the renovations address issues like cracked tiles and damaged ceilings, which pose risks to passengers.

“There are some portions of the ceiling in poor condition, and the tiles are cracked which can cause accidents,” Cuizon said.

The medical clinic will provide treatment for accidents, while the breastfeeding area will give privacy to nursing mothers. PWD ramps will improve boarding accessibility.

To free up space, the terminals’ offices will move to the second floor, allowing for expansion. Cuizon highlighted the goal of “seamless connectivity,” noting the south terminal already links land and sea travel to destinations like Negros and Zamboanga.

The terminals will also work with the Land Transportation Office and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for vehicle inspections, drug testing and anti-overloading checks.

New ticketing booths will improve fairness and access for all operators.

Cuizon called the upgrades temporary, saying the long-term plan is to build a single, centralized terminal that merges CSBT and CNBT.

“As it is, I think SM has the upper hand in continuing the operation of the terminal,” he said, noting ongoing talks with the company. He added that unsolicited proposals from other groups would also be considered, though relocating the terminal involves major logistical challenges. / Bryce Ken Avilon, USJ-R Intern