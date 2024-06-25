Cebu business community vows support for fair competition

BUSINESS organizations, trade associations and cooperatives in Cebu have pledged their support to the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) in helping promote a culture of competition in the country. The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, PhilExport Cebu and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Visayas, among others, took the Competition Advocacy Pledge (CAP) during a roundtable discussion held in Mandaue City on June 19, 2024. In taking the pledge, leading business organizations have committed to upholding the principles and provisions of the Philippine Competition Act (PCA), advocating for business practices consistent with the pillars of competition, collaborating with the PCC on advocacy initiatives, staying informed about the Philippines’ competition landscape, and expanding the network of competition advocates. Other organizations that took the pledge were Cebu People’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Central Visayas Multi-Purpose Agricultural Cooperative, Legal Alternatives for Women Center Inc., El Pardo Transport Cooperative, CVCCO Multipurpose Cooperative and Integrated Bar of the Philippines - Cebu City Chapter. Individual pledgers were Saint Vincent De Paul Multipurpose Cooperativ, USC and Community Multipurpose Cooperative and Oud Cebu Agriculture Cooperative. / PR