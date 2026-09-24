Cebu business group seeks stronger China trade links

CEBU-BASED businesses are seeking to expand trade and investment links with China, with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) pushing for stronger commercial ties during a trade mission to Nanning.

CCCI sent a 34-member business delegation to the 23rd China-Asean Expo (Caexpo) and China-Asean Business & Investment Summit (Cabis) in Nanning from Sept. 16 to 21, 2026, where delegates participated in business matching, investment discussions and networking activities with Chinese and other Asean business groups.

The mission also opened discussions on potential cooperation between Cebu and Guangxi in trade, logistics, tourism, investment, agriculture and technology.

Cebu Gov. Pamela S. Baricuatro met with Guangxi People’s Government Governor Wei Tao during the expo to discuss ways to maximize the existing sister-province relationship between Cebu and Guangxi.

According to the Cebu Province statement, Baricuatro raised the possibility of connecting Cebu exporters and businesses to more markets through Guangxi, while encouraging Chinese companies to consider Cebu for investments in manufacturing, food processing,

tourism, renewable energy, infrastructure and technology.

The two sides also discussed bringing together business groups and shipping and logistics players to explore stronger commercial links.

The discussion comes as the Pinglu Canal provides a new maritime route connecting Guangxi’s inland areas to the Beibu Gulf, potentially strengthening the region’s connectivity with Southeast Asia.

The lady governor also raised the possibility of a direct Nanning-Cebu air connection, which she said could facilitate tourism as well as business, investment, education and other travel.

Agriculture and food production were identified as other potential areas of cooperation, particularly modern farming, food processing, cold storage and related technologies.

A Cebu-Guangxi Sister Province Action Plan for 2027 to 2029 was also proposed as a framework for pursuing specific cooperation projects.

For the CCCI delegation, a key development was the signing of a memorandum of agreement with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), covering cooperation in business development, trade, investment and market linkages.

CCCI president Regan Rex King led the chamber delegation, with Darwin John Moises serving as chairman of the Caexpo mission delegation. Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry officials Melanie Ng and Felix Taguiam also joined the mission.

According to CCCI, the delegation participated in the Philippine Investment Conference, where officials presented the country’s investment environment, incentives and growth prospects to Chinese and Asean investors.

The Philippines also showcased local products, services, investment opportunities and tourism offerings at the Philippine National and Commodity Pavilion.

More than 3,400 companies from over 70 countries and regions participated in Caexpo, according to the Cebu delegation.

The CCCI delegation also joined the China-Philippines Business Leaders Dialogue and business-matching activities, while individual delegates held meetings with potential business counterparts.

Discussions during the expo covered emerging areas of regional cooperation, including digital innovation, artificial intelligence, cross-border trade, investment and technology.

The CCCI said the mission was intended to strengthen Cebu-China business connections and create additional opportunities for Cebu enterprises in the China-Asean market. / KOC