Cebu business groups push reforms, community-focused Christmas

THE Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, urged the national government to confront corruption, accelerate rehabilitation in disaster-hit communities, and provide clearer economic direction, saying these are critical to sustaining investor confidence even as business groups expect steady holiday spending this Christmas season.

MCCI president Mark Anthony Ynoc said the chamber shares the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PCCI) upbeat outlook for the 2025 holiday period but stressed that optimism alone will not offset structural issues affec-

ting the economy.

“Although we share the same optimistic sentiments of PCCI, we also urge the national government to attend to the most pressing issues that the country is facing: corruption, rehabilitation and rebuilding of typhoon- and earthquake-ravaged communities, and clear economic directions,” Ynoc said. “We believe that accountability of our political leaders and long-term, sustainable changes will be the best actions to ignite the Christmas spirit.”

Ynoc warned that declining investor confidence has “major consequences on employment, inflation, and the country’s overall gross domestic product growth.”

CCCI calls for donation-

driven holiday season

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) echoed the call for resilience and responsible business leadership, urging companies to shift from lavish celebrations toward community-focused initiatives in the wake of recent earthquakes, flooding, and other hardships across Cebu.

In a statement, CCCI said the chamber “remains optimistic, even in the face of economic challenges,” noting that Christmas offers businesses an opportunity “to unite, give, and heal.”

The chamber encouraged companies to redirect holiday budgets to gift-giving programs, donation drives, and outreach efforts for affected communities, saying business success is also measured by “responsibility, compassion, and service.” CCCI said it is prepared to coordinate with local governments, NGOs, and member firms to ensure organized and impactful relief-focused activities.

“We will make this Christmas a season of hope, unity, and shared blessings,” the chamber said.

Steady Christmas

spending seen

PCCI expressed confidence that 2025 Christmas spending will remain strong, traditionally a key driver of fourth-quarter revenues for Philippine retailers, restaurants, and service providers.

The group expects the holiday season to create growth opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises, which rely heavily on year-end demand.

However, PCCI noted that recent typhoons — which brought widespread damage to several regions — may prompt households to adjust holiday budgets. Political uncertainties, constraints in public spending, and global economic risks may also temper demand.

Still, PCCI said the festive season remains a critical period for supporting local enterprises and sustaining economic momentum heading into 2026. The chamber urged businesses to maximize digital tools, ensure operational stability, and maintain quality service to fully capture holiday-driven

activity. / KOC