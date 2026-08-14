Cebu business groups wary of 25% port tariff hike

A PROPOSED 25 percent increase in domestic cargo-handling tariffs at Cebu ports could raise logistics and distribution costs, putting further pressure on businesses and potentially pushing up consumer prices, the business chambers in Cebu said.

In a statement, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) said it supports the continued modernization, efficiency, safety and financial sustainability of Cebu’s ports but opposed the immediate implementation of the tariff hike without sufficient justification, a clear assessment of its economic impact and meaningful consultation with affected stakeholders.

“A 25 percent increase is significant and could add to logistics and distribution costs, with potential implications for the cost of doing business and, ultimately, consumer prices,” CCCI said.

The chamber recommended deferring the increase while the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) conducts a comprehensive review and consultation process.

CPA conducted a public hearing on Friday, Aug. 14. The proposed increase will only be applicable to all domestic cargoes in all ports of Cebu.

If an adjustment is ultimately warranted, CCCI said it should be reasonable, proportionate and transparent, and preferably calibrated or phased to minimize its impact on businesses and consumers.

MCCI likewise urged a careful review of the proposed increase, citing the importance of domestic cargo handling to an archipelagic economy such as the Philippines.

The chamber said inter-island freight and roll-on/roll-off shipping are essential to the movement and distribution of goods, making any substantial increase in cargo-handling costs a matter that could affect the broader supply chain.

MCCI noted that businesses are already dealing with weaker market demand, higher operating costs, rising wages and elevated fuel prices, while also facing risks associated with the coming El Niño.

An additional increase in logistics costs could put further pressure on businesses, particularly those in Mandaue and other highly industrialized and logistics-dependent areas, it said.

“Logistics is an essential component of the supply chain, and higher logistics costs ultimately have implications for the prices of goods and, consequently, consumer purchasing power,” MCCI said in a statement.

The chamber said the impact could ripple from manufacturers and traders to distributors and retailers before reaching consumers.

MCCI also pointed to the Philippine economy’s 2.3 percent growth in the second quarter of 2026, saying the timing of a substantial tariff increase deserves careful scrutiny.

It called on the CPA and other stakeholders to assess whether the proposed adjustment is timely and necessary and to examine its potential effects on business competitiveness, inflation and the cost of doing business in Cebu.

MCCI said it would continue engaging with stakeholders and advocating for a balanced approach that ensures sustainable and efficient port operations without unnecessarily adding to the burden on businesses and consumers.

CCCI, for its part, said it remains committed to working with the CPA toward a sustainable port system that supports Cebu’s economic growth while keeping the cost of moving goods competitive. / KOC