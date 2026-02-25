Cebu business leaders in Tokyo for trade mission

A 45-MEMBER delegation from Cebu, composed of business executives and senior government officials, is in Tokyo, Japan, for a three-day trade and learning mission aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and sourcing solutions in disaster resilience, healthcare innovation, and sustainable urban development.

The Feb. 25–27 mission, organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), reflects Cebu’s strategic push to deepen engagement with Japan— the Philippines’ third-largest trading partner—while addressing structural gaps exposed by recent natural disasters in the province.

Leading the delegation is CCCI president Jay Y. Yuvallos, alongside Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Second District Board Member Stanley Caminero, and Fourth District Board Member Kerrie Shimura. Representatives from the Province of Cebu, Cebu City, and Lapu-Lapu City also joined the mission, highlighting the strong public-private alignment.

A key stop in the trade mission is Care Show Japan 2026, where delegates are exploring advancements in elderly care, medical technology, and digital health systems as potential models for strengthening Cebu’s healthcare infrastructure.

The group is also visiting the Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, known as the G-Cans Flood Control Facility, to study Japan’s large-scale flood diversion and disaster mitigation systems. The visit comes as Cebu confronts ongoing flood management and climate resilience challenges following recent severe flooding incidents.

Urban development is another focus, with learning sessions with NTT Urban Development on transit-oriented development, mixed-use planning, and resilient infrastructure design—seen as critical to Cebu’s long-term competitiveness.

Strengthening chamber ties

Meanwhile, Yuvallos and Pedro Delantar, CCCI vice president for International Affairs, recently met with Yuki Kawamuto and Kenjie Horie, senior manager of the International Division Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to discuss CCCI’s role in the East Asia Business Council through the East Asia Connect Program.

Yuvallos is the current chairman of the East Asia Business Council, with Japanese business leader Tetsuya Matsuoka as the co-chair.

The meeting highlighted CCCI’s commitment to support its members through advocacy, collaboration, and strong global partnerships. The East Asia Connect Program aims to link business opportunities, strengthen regional cooperation, and support cross-border partnerships between Asean nations and East Asia, with a specific focus on Japan.

CCCI said its partnership with Japanese chambers is expected to open new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and trade. Both sides see the Philippines, especially Cebu, as having strong potential for Japanese investors. / KOC