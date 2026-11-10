Cebu businesses cautious as PH growth slows

BUSINESS sentiment in Cebu remains cautious but hopeful as companies become more careful about expansion and investments amid rising costs and economic uncertainties, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) said.

The chamber said businesses continue to see opportunities in Cebu and Central Visayas, but sustaining growth would require addressing persistent constraints, particularly high power and logistics costs, infrastructure gaps and inefficiencies in government processes.

“Businesses continue to see opportunities in Cebu and Central Visayas, but they are becoming more prudent in their decisions, particularly when it comes to expansion and new investments,” CCCI said in its assessment of the region’s economic performance.

The chamber’s observations also come as Philippine gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 2.1 percent in the third quarter, from 2.4 percent in the second quarter and four percent in the same period last year.

Continuing loss of economic momentum

Cebu-based economist Fernando C. Fajardo said the latest economic figures reflect a continuing loss of economic momentum, with weak household consumption, declining investments and contractions in agriculture and industry weighing on economic activity.

Fajardo said the slowdown points to deeper structural challenges that could undermine the country’s growth prospects.

Household consumption, traditionally a major driver of Philippine economic growth, expanded by only 2.4 percent, suggesting that rising living costs are increasingly constraining consumers’ spending capacity.

Higher expenses for food, electricity and transportation are leaving households with less disposable income for other goods and services, potentially affecting retail, restaurants, tourism and small businesses, he said.

Investment activity also weakened, with gross capital formation contracting by 0.2 percent during the quarter. Fajardo said subdued investments could undermine the economy’s longer-term productive capacity by limiting business expansion, employment generation and productivity improvements.

Agriculture contracted by 4.8 percent, reflecting the sector’s vulnerability to extreme weather disturbances, while industry posted a marginal 0.003 percent contraction, pointing to persistent challenges in strengthening the country’s industrial base.

Government consumption, meanwhile, grew by 6.8 percent, prompting questions about whether public spending is translating into investments that expand productive capacity and improve economic productivity.

Fajardo said delays in infrastructure implementation, procurement difficulties and governance uncertainties have reportedly affected economic activity and business confidence.

Although exports provided some support, growing by 8.6 percent during the quarter, he said external demand alone would not be enough to offset weaknesses in domestic consumption, investments and production.

Purchasing power

CCCI likewise flagged concerns over purchasing power and market demand, noting that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) face continuing challenges in maintaining business viability, managing costs and accessing financing.

While Central Visayas has demonstrated economic resilience, the chamber said growth remains uneven and needs to become more broad-based to generate stronger investments, employment and livelihood opportunities.

CCCI said greater attention should be given to manufacturing, agriculture, food processing and other industries that generate value, create jobs and strengthen local supply chains.

It also identified energy security, food security, infrastructure development and workforce productivity as key priorities in improving the region’s competitiveness and attracting investments.

The chamber said translating business confidence into actual investments and enterprise expansion would require a more supportive operating environment that allows companies to manage costs and compete effectively. This would involve stronger collaboration among government, the private sector, the academe and other development partners.

“Cebu has the economic potential, but we need to strengthen the foundations of growth,” the chamber said, emphasizing the need to broaden the economic base, improve competitiveness and convert business confidence into investments and job creation.

Impact on MSMEs

Meanwhile, Rey Calooy, chairman emeritus of Filipino-Cebuano Business Club Inc., said the country’s slowing economic growth should be viewed in terms of its impact on businesses, workers and households.

“Behind every declining GDP figure are struggling MSMEs, burdened farmers, uncertain workers, cautious investors, and consumers losing purchasing power,” he said.

“GDP is not just a number. It is about livelihoods, jobs, businesses, and the future of every Filipino.”

Fajardo said the slowdown reflects two interconnected problems: insufficient momentum in consumption, investment and production, and the country’s continuing difficulty in translating economic potential and public resources into sustained productivity growth, industrial development and higher household incomes.

He said regional development strategies should prioritize actual investments realized, productive jobs generated, business expansion and improvements in household incomes rather than focus solely on announced projects and budget allocations.

To restore growth, the government needs to strengthen household purchasing power, accelerate productive infrastructure investments, improve agricultural productivity, rebuild investor confidence and pursue a more deliberate industrial development strategy.

Public spending should also be assessed based on actual implementation and economic returns rather than appropriations and disbursements alone, Fajardo said.

“The Philippines does not simply need to restore its GDP growth rate. It needs to strengthen the foundations of that growth,” he said.

He added that achieving the government’s five percent and six percent growth target would have limited meaning if economic expansion does not translate into better-paying jobs, higher real incomes, stronger domestic industries and improved living conditions.

“The real challenge is not merely to make the economy grow faster. It is to make growth more productive, sustainable and inclusive,” he said. / KOC