Cebu businesses reel from floods

RECENT episodes of flooding have dealt a heavy blow to businesses across Cebu, with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) among the hardest hit, business leaders said.

“Flooding is worsening and all businesses are affected, most especially the MSMEs,” said Rey Calooy, chairman of the Filipino-Cebuano Business Club Inc.

He said floods have forced the cancellation of business activities, deliveries and customer bookings, with shops going quiet even during light rains as commuters avoid going out.

“It has caused millions in losses,” he said.

Calooy said collaborative solutions are needed to protect lives, livelihoods and communities from recurring floods.

He urged both local and national governments to prioritize enhanced drainage systems, conduct regular flood risk assessments, strengthen emergency response protocols and enforce proper waste management.

He also proposed tax incentives for businesses that recycle, alongside climate-resilient urban planning and agriculture.

“We need all resources deployed 24/7,” he said, adding that a proactive approach is needed instead of the “wait-and-see” attitude of some LGUs.

In Talisay City, flooding has also led to massive traffic disruptions that spilled over to Cebu City, Mandaue and nearby towns.

“This morning’s situation, which has already gone viral on social media, caused major congestion and disruption,” said Carl Cabusas, president of the Talisay Chamber of Commerce Trade and Industry.

While recognizing the quick response of the Talisay City Government and its Aksyon Agad team, Cabusas said businesses expect long-term measures to address climate change impacts, infrastructure gaps and behavioral issues that worsen flooding.

“When people are unable to report to work or school, productivity and daily life are significantly affected,” he said. (KOC)